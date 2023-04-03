UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira looks to underline the start of his 185lb legacy with a victory against long-time rival Israel Adesanya on Saturday night as UFC 287 comes to BT Sport exclusively live. It's shaping up to be a cracking night in Miami with a host of brilliant scraps coming your way including Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal, Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez and the return of UFC's youngest ever fighter, Raul Rosas Jr.

As ever, it all goes down right here on BT Sport overnight on Saturday with the preliminary card, headlined by Chris Curtis taking on the former middleweight world title challenger Kelvin Gastelum, beginning at 1am.

UFC 287 UK time: When is Pereira vs Adesanya 2?

The event will be shown exclusively live at 1am UK time (3am main card) overnight on Saturday 8 April on BT Sport 1HD and across our digital platforms.

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 Fight Card Alex Pereira (c) vs Israel Adesanya - Middleweight Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal - Welterweight Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez - Bantamweight Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio - Welterweight Raul Rosas Jr vs Christian Rodriguez - Bantamweight

UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 prelims Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum - Middleweight Michelle Waterson vs Luana Pinheiro - Women's strawweight

