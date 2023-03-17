The High Performance Podcast - Molly McCannMar 17
UFC 286 weigh-in show: Watch the live stream ahead of Edwards vs Usman 3
Join the UFC Fight Week crew in London ahead of UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 for the live weigh-in show from the fighter hotel. Tune in on the live stream below.
Join the UFC Fight Week crew this morning from the fighter hotel in east London as the stars of UFC 286 tip the scales and look to make their contests official ahead of Saturday night’s fight card.
We’re hopeful the drama will be in short supply this morning with neither Leon Edwards or Kamaru Usman having a history of missing the 170lb welterweight limit.
Similarly, co-main event rivals Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev have rarely given cause for concern over their ability to make the 155lb lightweight limit, so fingers will be crossed that the morning passes without major disruption.
Adam Catterall, Nick Peet and Michael Bisping will be on the ground to bring you all the latest reaction as the athletes hit the scales this morning, bringing you their final thoughts ahead of the card tomorrow as well as exclusive insight from some of the fighters as they step off the scales.
It promises to be a monumental night for British MMA at London’s O2 Arena tomorrow night, bringing a UFC world title fight to these shores for the first time in more than six years when Edwards steps out in front of a sold-out crowd accompanied by the 170lb strap.
The 31-year-old will be looking to upset the oddsmakers once again by defeating the former pound-for-pound ruler Usman, signalling his arrival as a genuine great in one of the division’s most talent-rich divisions.
However, revenge is the order of the day for Usman who still smarts at having relinquished his world championship reign in the dying moments of an otherwise dominant performance at UFC 278 last summer.
Can “The Nigerian Nightmare” return to snatch back his belt and seize victory in the crucial trilogy showdown – or will Edwards prove his win in August was no fluke by repeating the feat?
