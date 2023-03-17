Join the UFC Fight Week crew this morning from the fighter hotel in east London as the stars of UFC 286 tip the scales and look to make their contests official ahead of Saturday night’s fight card. We’re hopeful the drama will be in short supply this morning with neither Leon Edwards or Kamaru Usman having a history of missing the 170lb welterweight limit.

Similarly, co-main event rivals Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev have rarely given cause for concern over their ability to make the 155lb lightweight limit, so fingers will be crossed that the morning passes without major disruption. Adam Catterall, Nick Peet and Michael Bisping will be on the ground to bring you all the latest reaction as the athletes hit the scales this morning, bringing you their final thoughts ahead of the card tomorrow as well as exclusive insight from some of the fighters as they step off the scales.