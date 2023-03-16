Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman come face-to-face for the first time since touching down in London this afternoon as they trade barbs at the UFC 286 press conference. We’ve got all the action coming to you exclusively live on the video player embedded above with proceedings scheduled to begin around 5pm.

The two welterweight foes will trade leather for a third time in their years-long rivalry with the champion Edwards looking to put to bed any lingering doubts over his championship credentials after a dramatic fifth-round knockout of the former pound-for-pound ruler Usman at UFC 278. Down significantly on the scorecards heading into the final stanza, Edwards produced one of the most iconic moments in the history of the promotion with a head-kick from nowhere to knock Usman out with just seconds left on the clock.