Fight Week Special With Tom Aspinall | UFC 286 Presser ReactionMar 16
UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 press conference - Free live stream
Watch the UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 press conference live stream embedded below as the two fighters come face to face for the first time during fight week.
Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman come face-to-face for the first time since touching down in London this afternoon as they trade barbs at the UFC 286 press conference.
We’ve got all the action coming to you exclusively live on the video player embedded above with proceedings scheduled to begin around 5pm.
UFC 286 - The homecoming
Leon Edwards defends his UFC welterweight crown on British soil against one of the all-time greats, Kamaru Usman! Book your seat now for UFC 286, exclusively live on Saturday 18 March from 6pm on BT Sport Box Office.
The two welterweight foes will trade leather for a third time in their years-long rivalry with the champion Edwards looking to put to bed any lingering doubts over his championship credentials after a dramatic fifth-round knockout of the former pound-for-pound ruler Usman at UFC 278.
Down significantly on the scorecards heading into the final stanza, Edwards produced one of the most iconic moments in the history of the promotion with a head-kick from nowhere to knock Usman out with just seconds left on the clock.
The man from Birmingham now returns home to defend his throne for the first time with a sold out crowd expected to pack into London's iconic O2 Arena this Saturday night in what will be the first UFC world title fight in more than six years on British soil.
It all goes down from 7pm on BT Sport Box Office with the main card beginning at 9pm, and the main event Octagon walks expected sometime after 10.30pm.
We've got a special treat for fight fans watching in the UK too with the UFC 286 preliminary card being streamed for free across our digital networks, so you can tune in to watch two hours of action on BTSport.com, the BT Sport app or across on the BT Sport YouTube page.
Click here for our comprehensive viewing guide explaining all you need to know to watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 this Saturday night.
