UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 - Live stream, TV channel, full replay info and free prelim card details on BT Sport Box Office
Leon Edwards returns to home soil to defend his welterweight belt for the first time in an unmissable trilogy showdown against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286.
Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight title for the first time when he returns to home soil at UFC 286 to settle his long-running rivalry against Kamaru Usman in an unmissable trilogy showdown.
It all goes down at the iconic O2 Arena in London's east end with Birmingham's Edwards looking to put to bed any lingering doubts over the manner of his victory last time out by securing the win in a must-see rubber match, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.
There's plenty more going on at UFC 286 too including a sizzling lightweight clash between two of the most dynamic strikers in the division as former interim champion Justin Gaethje takes on surging contender Rafael Fiziev.
Plus with raucous support expected for the hometown contingent including Jack Shore, who makes his UFC featherweight debut, Sam Patterson, making his promotional bow, flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev and crowd favourite Jai Herbert among many more, it promises to be another special night for British MMA.
We've also got a special treat for fight fans in the UK with the preliminary card being broadcast across BT Sport's digital network on YouTube, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app before encryption of the main card begins at 9pm.
The UFC 286 prelims will be presented by UFC Fight Week hosts Adam Catterall and Nick Peet, who will be joined by UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall to review all the action and look ahead to a cracking main event.
Here's all the information you need to make sure you don't miss a moment of UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 on BT Sport Box Office.
UFC 286: What's the story?
Who is fighting at UFC 286?
Main card
Leon Edwards (c) vs Kamaru Usman - Welterweight
Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev - Lightweight
Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina - Women's flyweight
Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barbarena - Welterweight
Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze - Middleweight
Prelims (streaming free on BT Sport's digital platforms)
Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani - Featherweight
Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz - Lightweight
(More bouts expected to be confirmed for the prelims)
How much does the fight cost in the UK?
The price for UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 will be £19.95.
What is the price for viewers in the ROI?
Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase BT Sport Box Office via Sky at www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport for €29.99 or €34.99 (on the day)
How to watch the fight on BT TV
BT TV customers can use their remote control to buy UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3.
Simply press the ‘BT Player’ button then ‘Buy Now’ on the event, which will be shown on channel 494.
Can I watch the fight on Sky?
Yes, Sky customers can purchase BT Sport Box Office on channel 490 via their remote control or via www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.
Can I watch the fights on Virgin TV?
Yes. Virgin TV customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events to order UFC 286. Alternatively, customers with a Virgin TV360 set-top-box should visit the Live Events section
What if I can’t watch the fights live?
Don’t worry. If you missed UFC 286, repeats will begin at 7am on Sunday 19 March on BT Sport Box Office HD.
How to live stream UFC 286
Anyone who wants to stream the fights can simply visit bt.com/sportboxoffice to purchase the event and then watch either on the website link provided or via the BT Sport Box Office app.
EE, Three and O2 customers watching online or via the app can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.
The event is also fully compatible with Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.
BT Sport's YouTube channel will also be broadcasting a live stream of the UFC 286 prelims between 7pm and 9pm.
This live stream will also be available on the BT Sport website and through the BT Sport app, before encryption begins on the pay-per-view broadcast from 9pm.
