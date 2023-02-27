It's a move that has been years in the making but this weekend UFC fans will finally be treated to the sight of Jon Jones striding into the Octagon as a heavyweight title challenger at UFC 285. The former light heavyweight champion takes on former title challenger Ciryl Gane for the undisputed crown in Las Vegas on Saturday night looking to remind the world why he is considered among the greatest fighters of all time.

A woman fast closing in on similar recognition is women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko, who also returns at UFC 285 to make her eighth defence of the 125lb strap against first-time challenger Alexa Grasso. Plus with Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov, Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner and Bo Nickal’s long-overdue promotional debut to look forward to, it’s shaping up to be a phenomenal night of fights at the T-Mobile Centre. Here’s all you need to know to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action at UFC 285, exclusively live on BT Sport.

UFC 285 UK time: When is Jones vs Gane?

The event will be shown exclusively live at 1am UK time (3am main card) overnight on Saturday 4 March on BT Sport 1HD and across our digital platforms.

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Fight Card Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane - Vacant heavyweight world title Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Alexa Grasso - Women's flyweight Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov - Welterweight Mateusz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner - Lightweight Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett - Middleweight

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane prelims Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones - Bantamweight Derek Brunson vs Dricus du Plessis - Middleweight Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas - Women's flyweight Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault - Middleweight

