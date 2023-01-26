The first monster fight card of the year goes down in Perth, Australia, as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his belt for the first time against reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

A new interim 145lb champion will also be crowned Down Under as Yair Rodriguez takes on veteran Josh Emmett for a piece of the world title. And some of the finest Aussie fighters on the UFC roster will get a chance to exhibit their skills, including 2022's breakout star Jack Della Maddalena and light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute. Here are all the details you need to make sure you don't miss it!

What time is UFC 284 in the UK? Live coverage of UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski will get underway from 1am on Saturday 11 February. The main event is likely to begin any time after around 4.30am, depending on the pace of the fights that precede it.

When is UFC 284? UFC 284 will take place on Saturday 11 February.

Where is UFC 284 taking place? The UFC returns to Perth almost five years exactly to the day since bringing UFC 221: Romero vs Rockhold to Australian shores in 2018. The 15,500-seater Perth Arena will once again host the world's leading MMA promotion.