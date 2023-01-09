It's been a while since the UFC went Down Under - but it'll be worth the wait when UFC 284 rolls into Perth, Australia, in February with an unbelievable card in store. The main event sees newly-crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev make the first defence of his title against reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, who aims to become the promotion's latest 'double-champ' fighting on home soil for the first time in four years.

There's another world title fight to sink your teeth into as well with an interim champion in line to be crowned when Yair Rodriguez faces Josh Emmett in a cracking co-main event at the RAC Arena. One of the UFC's hottest prospects, Jack Della Maddalena will look to make it four first round finishes in his first four fights in the promotion when he takes on veteran Randy Brown. Plus lightweight warriors Joel Alvarez and Zubaira Tukhugov go to war in a fan friendly skirmish guaranteed to entertain the masses. With all that and so much more coming your way at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, here's all you need to know to watch or live stream the fights exclusively live on BT Sport.

UFC 284 UK time: When is Makhachev vs Volkanovski?

The event will be shown exclusively live at 1am UK time (3am main card) overnight on Saturday 12 February across BT Sport's TV and digital platforms.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Card Islam Makhachev (c) vs Alexander Volkanovski - Lightweight Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett - Featherweight interim title Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown - Welterweight Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed - Women's strawweight Joel Alvarez vs Zubaira Tukhugov - Lightweight Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter - Heavyweight Tyson Pedro vs Zhang Mingyang - Light heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield - Light heavyweight Joshua Culibao vs Melski Baghdasaryan - Featherweight Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues - Flyweight Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis - Featherweight

What if I can't watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live?

