How to watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski on BT SportJan 9 | 3 min read
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski - Live stream, UK time, TV channel, full fight replay info and fight card details on BT Sport
Two champions go head-to-head in an unmissable main event as featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski takes on lightweight supremo Islam Makhachev for the 155lb strap, live on BT Sport.
It's been a while since the UFC went Down Under - but it'll be worth the wait when UFC 284 rolls into Perth, Australia, in February with an unbelievable card in store.
The main event sees newly-crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev make the first defence of his title against reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, who aims to become the promotion's latest 'double-champ' fighting on home soil for the first time in four years.
There's another world title fight to sink your teeth into as well with an interim champion in line to be crowned when Yair Rodriguez faces Josh Emmett in a cracking co-main event at the RAC Arena.
One of the UFC's hottest prospects, Jack Della Maddalena will look to make it four first round finishes in his first four fights in the promotion when he takes on veteran Randy Brown.
Plus lightweight warriors Joel Alvarez and Zubaira Tukhugov go to war in a fan friendly skirmish guaranteed to entertain the masses.
With all that and so much more coming your way at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski, here's all you need to know to watch or live stream the fights exclusively live on BT Sport.
UFC 284 UK time: When is Makhachev vs Volkanovski?
The event will be shown exclusively live at 1am UK time (3am main card) overnight on Saturday 12 February across BT Sport's TV and digital platforms.
UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Card
Islam Makhachev (c) vs Alexander Volkanovski - Lightweight
Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett - Featherweight interim title
Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown - Welterweight
Loma Lookboonmee vs Elise Reed - Women's strawweight
Joel Alvarez vs Zubaira Tukhugov - Lightweight
Justin Tafa vs Parker Porter - Heavyweight
Tyson Pedro vs Zhang Mingyang - Light heavyweight
Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield - Light heavyweight
Joshua Culibao vs Melski Baghdasaryan - Featherweight
Shannon Ross vs Kleydson Rodrigues - Flyweight
Jack Jenkins vs Don Shainis - Featherweight
What if I can't watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live?
No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com.
You won't miss miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card - or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature.
And most importantly, the entire card will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast - as it will on our large screen device app. Bookmark this page and return at your leisure to tune in from the outset.
You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport on the Sunday night following the fights. Check the TV Guide for more information.
How to live stream UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski on a phone or tablet
Subscribers wanting to watch the fights can open the BT Sport app on the Saturday night and follow the link at the top of the homepage.
The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.
Make your device's home page spoiler-free!
Our award-winning app on mobile and tablets allows you to customise your home page to avoid seeing spoilers the morning after the big fights.
To make the switch to a spoiler-free home page, open up the app and click 'More' in the bottom corner.
Under 'Settings' change the 'Landing page' option from 'Home' to 'Spoiler-free replays'.
You will then need to exit and close your app. Once you reload the app, your home page will default to the 'Spoiler-free' tab in the Sports navigation menu.
Once you're done in spoiler-free mode, you can either revert your home page back to the default option - or simply navigate away from the spoiler-free tab and check out some of our other must-see content across the app.
Feedback