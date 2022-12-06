It's the final numbered card of the year - and it's going to be a biggie at UFC 282 this weekend as Paddy Pimblett and Darren Till both feature on a cracking event headlined by a vacant light heavyweight world title showdown between two of the top dogs at 205lb. Former champion Jan Blachowicz gets a chance to reclaim his place at the top of the tree in the main event when he takes on rising Russian star Magomed Ankalaev, whose nine-fight win streak since losing to Paul Craig have made him the man to beat among the top dogs in the division.

There's a wicked featherweight showdown to look forward to as well as two undefeated contenders put their perfect records on the line when Bryce Mitchell takes on the hard-hitting Ilia Topuria. Plus with a host of other fun fights including the full promotional debut of the UFC's youngest ever signee, the 18-year-old Raul Rosas, Chris Curtis vs Joaquin Buckley and Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus, it's going to be a wicked evening of fights. Read on for all the information you need to make sure you don't miss one minute of the action as UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev comes to BT Sport exclusively live this Saturday night.

UFC 282 UK time: When is Blachowicz vs Ankalaev?

The event will be shown exclusively live at 1am UK time (3am main card) overnight on Saturday 10 December

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev Fight Card Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev - Light heavyweight Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon - Lightweight Darren Till vs Dricus du Plessis - Middleweight Bryce Mitchell vs Ilia Topuria - Featherweight

UFC 282: Blachowicz vs Ankalaev prelims Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus - Heavyweight Raul Rosas Jr vs Jay Perrin - Bantamweight Edemen Shahbazyan vs Dalcha Lungiambula - Middleweight Chris Curtis vs Joaquin Buckley - Middleweight

