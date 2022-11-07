Saddle up fight fans! UFC 281 is only hours away now as the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion rolls into New York City with an incredible slate of fights to bring you from one of the most iconic combat sports arenas in history. It all goes down at Madison Square Garden as Israel Adesanya takes on Alex Pereira in a fascinating main event for the UFC middleweight world title, reuniting the two former kickboxing foes in the Octagon to reignite their compelling rivalry. Pereira has beaten Adesanya on both occasions the two have met, the last of which was a showstopping knockout that starched "Stylebender" in a manner that would shock fans who have only come to know Adesanya from his work in the UFC. Can the Brazilian challenger replicate the feat to make it a hat-trick of victories on the biggest stage of all - or will Adesanya claw one back in the trilogy by cruising to a sixth UFC title defence? It's a world title double-header in the Big Apple on Saturday night too as Carla Esparza returns to action in the first title defence of her second reign as 115lb champion. She takes on a former champion herself in the form of Zhang Weili, who comes into the bout off the back of an incredible spinning backfist knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275 with ambitions of reclaiming her strawweight crown in style.

Don't miss UFC 281! Join the home of the UFC for just £25 per month and watch Adesanya vs Pereira & Poirier vs Chandler on Saturday night. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Plus we've got an absolutely unmissable lightweight contest between two of the most exhilarating stars anywhere across the UFC as Dustin Poirier takes on Michael Chandler in a fight being billed as the "Peoples Main Event". And that's not all! There's a Scouse invasion Stateside on Saturday night as our very own Molly McCann makes her first Octagon walk ever as a ranked UFC athlete, walking out at MSG to face the hometown fighter Erin Blanchfield with ambitions of a third spinning elbow knockout inside a year. There's so much going on all throughout the week on BT Sport as we keep you up to date with all the latest goings on from New York from our team on the ground. Head to the BT Sport UFC home page and check out our exhaustive library of content, including dedicated fighter pages for all the big stars of UFC 281 as well as hours of exclusive interviews, insight and analysis. And if you're looking for more info on how to live stream and watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira on BT Sport, read on for all the ways to follow the fights across our platforms.

UFC 281 UK time: When is Adesanya vs Pereira?

The event will be shown exclusively live at 1am UK time (3am main card) overnight on Saturday 12 November on BT Sport 2HD and across our digital platforms.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Fight Card Israel Adesanya (c) vs Alex Pereira - Middleweight Carla Esparza (c) vs Zhang Weili - Women's strawweight Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler - Lightweight Frankie Edgar vs Chris Gutierrez - Bantamweight Dan Hooker vs Claudio Puelles - Lightweight

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira prelims Brad Riddell vs Renato Moicano - Lightweight Dominick Reyes vs Ryan Spann - Light heavyweight Molly McCann vs Erin Blanchfield - Womne's flyweight Andre Petroski vs Wellington Turman - Middleweight

What if I can't watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira live?

No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com. You won't miss miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card - or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature. And most importantly, the entire card will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast - as it will on our large screen device app. Bookmark this page and return at your leisure to tune in from the outset. You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport on Sunday night. Check the TV Guide for more information.

How to live stream UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira on a phone or tablet Subscribers wanting to watch the fights can open the BT Sport app on Saturday night and follow the link at the top of the homepage.

The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

How to live stream UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira on a laptop Follow this UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira or access via bt.com/sport when our coverage gets underway.

How to watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira on TV

If you prefer watching all the action on the big screen, just head to BT Sport 2HD in time for the beginning of the event. BT TV customers can find us on channel 431, while Sky customers can head to channel 414 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 528.

*BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS5, Xbox Series X, Apple TV, NOW and many more devices.