Paddy Pimblett's arrival on the UFC scene in 2021 was well worth the wait, with the Liverpool-born lightweight knocking out Luigi Vendramini after a flurry of explosive punches. Since then, "The Baddy", who trains at the Next Generation MMA gym alongside fellow Scouser Molly McCann, has chalked up two more victories, both at London's O2, and both via rear-naked choke submissions that proved too much for Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.

Pimblett's finishes have earned him Performance of the Night bonuses in all three of his fights in the franchise so far, but at UFC 282 - to be aired exclusively live on BT Sport on 10 December - he will face his toughest opponent yet in Jared Gordon, who has seven UFC wins to his name from 11 fights, although only one of those victories has been a finish. Pimblett has received criticism from Dana White when it comes to his extreme weight fluctuations between fights, but the 27-year-old has so far never failed to make weight and hasn't been lacking physically against any of his previous three opponents. Pimblett has also been a big advocate for men suffering mental health issues, and after beating Leavitt in July, he revealed that his friend Rikki had died by suicide just hours before the weigh-in. "There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk," he said. "Listen, if you’re a man and you’ve got weight on your shoulders and think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone! Speak to anyone." His heartfelt plea gained massive traction on social media and sparked a nationwide conversation about a topic that many are hesistant to talk about.

Paddy Pimblett: Record Pimblett's mixed martials arts record stands at 19 wins and three defeats. His MMA career started swimmingly as a teenager with four victories on the bounce before his only submission defeat to date, at Cage Warriors 60 against Cameron Else. Pimblett recovered from that setback to rack up nine further triumphs in a row as he won the Cage Warriors featherweight belt, before losing that title to Nad Narimani in April 2017 and then missing out on the Cage Warriors lightweight title to Soren Bak in September 2018. However, his form at the higher weight class has been exemplary since, with five finishes from as many fights.

Paddy Pimblett: Knockouts Pimblett's only straight KO came against Vendramini on his UFC debut inside the first round, but however he knocks his opponents out, he always does so swiftly. A TKO win due to punches came just 21 seconds into his third-round fight against Jack Drabble when Pimblett was just 18 in 2013. Further TKOs against Nathan Thompson, Stephen Martin, Johnny Frachey and Decky Dalton also came during the first round.

Paddy Pimblett: Height The 27-year-old stands at 5’10” with a reach of 73”.