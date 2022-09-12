Khamzat Chimaev made quite the impact as he recorded an emphatic win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 last weekend. One of UFC’s rising stars, the 28-year-old Swedish-Russian is sweeping his opponents aside with apparent ease.

Chimaev is a late bloomer in the UFC world, only beginning his MMA training at the age of 23 having previously focused on wrestling in Sweden. It wasn’t until July 2020 that he made his UFC debut, fighting John Phillips in a middleweight bout. His victory via submission earned him the Performance of the Night award, and he hasn’t looked back since. Wins against the likes of Gerald Meerschaert, Rhys McKee, Li Jingliang and Gilbert Burns have followed, with Chimaev’s reputation growing after each victory. Even a serious bout of Covid-19 couldn’t stop his progress. After suffering long-term effects from the virus, Chimaev announced on Instagram last March that he would retire from UFC, but the statement was retracted and more success followed. In his latest bout, Chimaev took just two minutes and 13 seconds to beat Holland with a D'Arce Choke in the first round. He had been due to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279, but weighed in over the welterweight limit. But Diaz will surely be in the Russian’s sights now, assuming he can lose the required weight. “I’m the most dangerous guy,” he screamed in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, ignoring the resounding boos. “I’m coming for everyone.”

Khamzat Chimaev: Record Chimaev’s record stands at 12 wins and 0 losses. He made his professional MMA debut at the International Ring Fight Arena 14 in Sweden in May 2018, beating Gard Olve Sagen with a TKO after just five seconds. After fighting in Sweden, he moved on to the Middle East, winning four fights in the Brave Combat Federation. And then it was on to UFC, where Chimaev has won all six of his fights so far, quickly establishing himself as a skilled, tactically-shrewd competitor. With potential fights against a great like Diaz on the horizon, Chimaev’s perfect record will be tested in the coming months and years.

Khamzat Chimaev: Knockouts Chimaev has proved himself a fighter capable of winning in different ways, whether it be submission or knockout. He has tended to rely more on the former, winning six of his 12 fights via submission, including his latest victory against Holland. But five knockouts is still an impressive number. The most eye-catching of them was his KO of Meerschaert after just 17 seconds in Las Vegas two years ago, in what was only his third UFC appearance. Chimaev also beat McKee with a TKO, and all but one of his four fights in the Brave Combat Federation ended in knockouts.

Khamzat Chimaev: Height The 28-year-old is listed at 6’2” with a reach of 75”.