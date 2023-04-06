Israel Adesanya is out for revenge. After losing to Alex Pereira in November, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has an opportunity to put things right and recover from what was just a second career defeat. There are few better strikers than Adesanya in the MMA world and he will be determined to perform at his best at UFC 287 in Miami. The Nigerian-born fighter is fifth in UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings and without question one of the best to watch.

“This is probably the greatest storyline in MMA history,” Adesanya said. “Not many people get the opportunity to show how great they are, and for me, in this fight, I feel like the underdog. I feel like everyone is counting me out. They forgot what I’ve done in this game.” A former kickboxer, Adesanya moved from Nigeria to New Zealand as a child and soon became immersed in the world of fighting. He turned professional in kickboxing in his early 20s and over the next few years amassed a remarkable 75 wins from 80 fights. It wasn’t until 2012 that Adesanya made his MMA debut, beating James Griffiths by TKO in Auckland. That started a run of 20 consecutive victories, by the end of which he had won the UFC Middleweight Championship, a title he is aiming to regain against Pereira.

Israel Adesanya: Record Adesanya’s MMA record stands at 23 wins and two losses. After defeating Griffiths, he went on to beat the likes of Song Kenan and Gele Qing in New Zealand before competing in his first fights abroad, winning four in a row in China and defeating Melvin Guillard for the AFC Middleweight Championship in Melbourne. His first US fight was split decision win against Marvin Vettori in Arizona in 2018, and Adesanya was soon catching the eye on the biggest stage. He won Performance of the Night at UFC 230 after beating Derek Brunson and by April 2019 had secured the interim UFC Middleweight Championship with victory over Kelvin Gastelum. The title was unified a few months later in Melbourne when he beat Robert Whittaker by KO. Adesanya’s only defeat prior to the Pereira fight was on his Light Heavyweight debut against Jan Błachowicz at UFC 259 in Las Vegas.

Israel Adesanya: Knockouts Given his kickboxing background and the technical brilliance of his striking, it’s perhaps not surprising that the majority of Adesanya’s wins - 15 of 23 - have come via knockout. The other eight victories were by decision, and none by submission, so don’t expect the 33-year-old to engage in much grappling. Adesanya’s last TKO victory came against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.

Israel Adesanya: Height Adesanya stands at 6’4” and has a reach of 80”.