There are few fighters in MMA as technically accomplished as Islam Makhachev. The Russian is amongst the best wrestlers in UFC history and his record stands as evidence of that. Makhachev is number two in UFC’s pound-for-pound fighter rankings, second only to his opponent at UFC 284 Alexander Volkanovski.

It’s a mouthwatering fight to headline the card and Makhachev could cement his place as one of the very best with a victory against his Australian counterpart, who is making the step up to lightweight from featherweight. Makhachev will be hoping to make his height advantage count as he aims to defend his Lightweight Championship title in Perth.

“Honestly, I want to knock him out, because everybody says Islam is a grappler or wrestler, but I want to show people my striking,” he said. “He is a short guy, and I really believe I can knock him out.” The 31-year-old will be on unfamiliar territory, facing his opponent in Australia, given his upbringing in the remote village of Burshi in Dagestan. Makhachev’s fighting journey began with the Soviet combat sport Sambo before his first MMA fight in 2010. He has lost just once since then and is the favourite to win when he takes on Volkanovski in a fight that promises to be a memorable conclusion to UFC 284.

Islam Makhachev: Record Makhachev’s MMA record stands at 23 wins and one loss. His career began with a victory over Magomed Bekbolatov by decision in Russia before a string of impressive wins in his homeland. After signing a deal with the UFC, Makhachev fought in the US for the first time in 2015 and beat Leo Kuntz by submission. That set a trend for the Russian, who suffered his only career defeat - a TKO loss to Adriano Martins in Houston - that year but responded with wins over Chris Wade and Nik Lentz. With 11 victories in a row - the most recent of which came against Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi - Makhachev is a fighter at the top of his game.

Islam Makhachev: Knockouts Makhachev may want to change perceptions and beat Volkanovski through sheer power, but his record suggests that isn’t his greatest strength. Eleven of his wins have come via submission and Makhachev is undoubtedly at his most dangerous when grappling on the floor. He does have four knockouts to his name, including a TKO victory over Bobby Green in Las Vegas last year, but they are a rarity for Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev: Height The 31-year-old stands at 5’10” and has a reach of 70”.