Alex Pereira’s UFC career has been unorthodox but hugely impressive. The 35-year-old Brazilian has had just four fights in UFC since making his debut in 2021 but he has won all of them and shows no sign of slowing down. He now holds the UFC Middleweight Championship after beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 in New York last year, a fight that has catapulted him into the limelight. Pereira, having beaten Adesanya twice as a kickboxer, appears to have his opponent’s number ahead of the highly-anticipated rematch in Miami.

Don't miss UFC 287! Join the home of the UFC for just £29.99 per month and watch Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2 and much more this Saturday night. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Few UFC fighters have a better story than Pereira, who grew up in a favela in Sao Paulo and worked in a tire shop from the age of 12. He began drinking at an early age and soon became addicted, so much so that he turned to kickboxing in his early 20s as an escape from alcohol. His talent and sheer power was obvious early on and by 2012 he had turned professional. Over a near ten-year career in the sport, he won 33 of his 40 kickboxing fights, 21 of them via knockout. Pereira’s MMA career did not begin until 2015, and it started with a loss to Quemuel Ottoni at Jungle Fight 82 in Sao Paulo. A few more fights followed sporadically, before his UFC debut in 2021, a TKO win over Andreas Michailidis in New York. Then came victories against Bruno Silva and Sean Strickland, which set up Pereira’s title fight with Adesanya.

Alex Pereira: Record Pereira’s MMA record stands at seven wins and one loss. After his debut defeat to Ottoni, the Brazilian went on to beat Marcelo Cruz and Marcus Vinicius da Silveira in his homeland before getting the better of Thomas Powell at LFA 95 in Kansas. In UFC, Pereira has a perfect 4-0 record and won Performance of the Night after his wins against Michailidis and Strickland.

Alex Pereira: Knockouts All but one of Pereira’s seven MMA victories have come by knockout, with the only exception the decision victory over Silva. Michailidis and Adesanya were beaten by TKO, while Strickland was defeated by KO.

Alex Pereira: Height The 35-year-old stands at 6’4” and has a reach of 79”.