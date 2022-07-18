After one of the most unpredictable campaigns in living memory, the 2022/23 season has a lot to live up to as 10 teams vye to knock Leicester off their perch. Last season saw table-topping Tigers beat five-time winners Saracens to claim their first league crown since 2013.

Now the battle to be crowned kings of English rugby resumes less than three months on from the thrilling finale to the 2021/22 campaign.

Read on for a full list of BT Sport's live coverage of the opening 16 rounds of the Gallagher Premiership.



As ever, every game selected for broadcast on BT Sport will also be available to live stream via the BT Sport app and bt.com/sport.



Premiership rugby matches on BT Sport 2022/23 Round 10

Friday 11 November Bath vs Leicester Tigers (7.45pm KO)

Sunday 13 November Saracens vs Northampton Saints (3pm KO) Round 11

Saturday 26 November

Sale Sharks vs Bristol (3pm KO) Sunday 27 November Leicester Tigers vs London Irish Round 12 Friday 2 December Bath vs Harlequins (7.45pm KO)

Saturday 3 December Gloucester vs Northampton Saints (5.30pm KO) Sunday 4 December Bristol vs Leicester Tigers (3pm KO) Round 13 Friday 23 December London Irish vs Leicester (7.45pm KO)

Saturday 24 December Leicester vs Gloucester (3pm KO) Tuesday 27 December Harlequins vs Bristol (4.15pm KO) Round 14 Friday 30 December Sale vs Leicester (7.45pm KO)

Saturday 31 December Saracens vs Exeter (3pm KO) Sunday 1 January Northampton vs Harlequins (3pm KO) Round 15 Friday 6 January Gloucester vs Saracens (7.45pm KO)

Saturday 7 January Newcastle vs Leicester (2pm KO) Exeter vs Northampton (4.30pm KO) Sunday 8 January Harlequins vs Sale (3pm KO) Round 16 Friday 27 January Sale vs Bath (7.45pm KO)

Saturday 28 January Leicester vs Northampton (2pm KO) Exeter vs Gloucester (4.30pm KO) Sunday 29 January London Irish vs Harlequins (3pm KO) *Further TV details to be announced shortly Click here for full list of 2022/23 Premiership Rugby fixtures