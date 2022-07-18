GPR Highlights - Round 10Nov 13
Premiership rugby fixtures 2022/23: Televised matches confirmed for the first 12 rounds of the new season
The fixtures for the 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership season have been confirmed with BT Sport to show 74 live matches across the new campaign
After one of the most unpredictable campaigns in living memory, the 2022/23 season has a lot to live up to as 10 teams vye to knock Leicester off their perch.
Last season saw table-topping Tigers beat five-time winners Saracens to claim their first league crown since 2013.
Now the battle to be crowned kings of English rugby resumes less than three months on from the thrilling finale to the 2021/22 campaign.
Read on for a full list of BT Sport's live coverage of the opening 16 rounds of the Gallagher Premiership.
As ever, every game selected for broadcast on BT Sport will also be available to live stream via the BT Sport app and bt.com/sport.
Premiership rugby matches on BT Sport 2022/23
Round 10
Friday 11 November
Bath vs Leicester Tigers (7.45pm KO)
Sunday 13 November
Saracens vs Northampton Saints (3pm KO)
Round 11
Saturday 26 November
Sale Sharks vs Bristol (3pm KO)
Sunday 27 November
Leicester Tigers vs London Irish
Round 12
Friday 2 December
Bath vs Harlequins (7.45pm KO)
Saturday 3 December
Gloucester vs Northampton Saints (5.30pm KO)
Sunday 4 December
Bristol vs Leicester Tigers (3pm KO)
Round 13
Friday 23 December
London Irish vs Leicester (7.45pm KO)
Saturday 24 December
Leicester vs Gloucester (3pm KO)
Tuesday 27 December
Harlequins vs Bristol (4.15pm KO)
Round 14
Friday 30 December
Sale vs Leicester (7.45pm KO)
Saturday 31 December
Saracens vs Exeter (3pm KO)
Sunday 1 January
Northampton vs Harlequins (3pm KO)
Round 15
Friday 6 January
Gloucester vs Saracens (7.45pm KO)
Saturday 7 January
Newcastle vs Leicester (2pm KO)
Exeter vs Northampton (4.30pm KO)
Sunday 8 January
Harlequins vs Sale (3pm KO)
Round 16
Friday 27 January
Sale vs Bath (7.45pm KO)
Saturday 28 January
Leicester vs Northampton (2pm KO)
Exeter vs Gloucester (4.30pm KO)
Sunday 29 January
London Irish vs Harlequins (3pm KO)
*Further TV details to be announced shortly
