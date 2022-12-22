The Gallagher Premiership returns this weekend after a tumultuous fortnight of comings and goings at the very top end of English rugby. The start of the 2022/23 Heineken Champions Cup has taken centre stage on the pitch, but there was plenty of drama off it as Eddie Jones' reign as England head coach came to a premature end. Less than a week after the Australian's dismissal, Leicester's Steve Borthwick was confirmed as his replacement, with the Premiership holders appointing Richard Wigglesworth as interim head coach. Elsewhere Scotland and British Irish Lions fly-half Finn Russell became agreed to join Bath in one of the most high-profile Premiership signings for a generation. As an new era in English rugby gets under way, focus switches to the Gallagher Premiership and the scramble to take Leicester's league crown. Read on for a preview of every game, live stream information and TV channel times.



BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Friday 23 December

London Irish vs Saracens - 7pm (7.45pm KO), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 7pm Round 13 gets under way with a Friday-night double bill of Premiership action at two opposite ends of the country. The BT Sport cameras will be at the Brentford Community Stadium to see lowly London Irish take on table-toppers Saracens in a mouth-watering local derby to kick-start the weekend in style. Hosts London Irish sit 10th in the standings, level on points with bottom-placed Bristol Bears with just two wins from their opening nine games. By contrast Saracens have put last season's Twickenham final heartbreak behind them with a flawless start to the new campaign. The four-time Premiership winners will be looking looking to make it a picture-perfect ten games unbeaten when they make the short trip to west London on Friday night. The Exiles will hope they have turned a corner after beating Newcastle Falcons in Round 12 to snap a five-game losing streak in the league. London Irish were victorious the last time these sides met, winning 32-30 back in February to end a nine-game winless run against their local rivals. Indeed the Exiles haven’t lost to Saracens since August 2020 but will have to be at their very best if they are to become the first side to beat Saracens in any competition this term.

Newcastle vs Sale - 7.45pm KO

Northern foes Newcastle and Sale Sharks go toe-to-toe in the second part of a Premiership double bill on Friday night. The Falcons host second-places Sale having seen their two-game winning run go up in flames with a heavy defeat at fellow strugglers London Irish last time out. Now Dave Walder's men will be looking to get back to winning ways on home turf against a Sale side making waves at home and abroad. Alex Sanderson's Sharks are second in the league, 11 points behind runaway league leaders Saracens with seven wins from their opening nine games. In Europe, Sale kicked-off their Heineken Cup campaign in style with a handsome 39-0 victory over 1999 winners Ulster before losing out to five-time champions Toulouse last weekend. Sale head north to Tyneside on the back of consecutive wins in the league, although their four-game winning run on the road came to an end at Saracens in Round 11. Hosts Newcastle will take heart from the fact The Sharks have not won at Kingston Park since 2016, while the last seven Premeirship meetings between the two clubs have all gone the way of the home side.

Saturday 24 December

Leicester vs Gloucester - 2.30pm (3pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD

Watch live stream from 2.30pm Holders Leicester Tigers begin the post-Steve Borthwick era at home to West Country giants Gloucester in the second of three live games on BT Sport over the Christmas period. Borthwick was named as England's new head coach less than two weeks after the RFU decided to end Eddie Jones' seven-year reign in the job. Club defence coach Kevin Sinfield will join Borthwick's England coaching staff leaving Leicester without the two of the principal architects of their return to English rugby's top table. Borthwick moved to Leicester in 2020 with the club at the bottom of the Premiership table before masterminding a startling transformation that culminated in the Tigers winning the Premiership title in June 2022. Leicester have made an inauspicious start to their the defence of their league crown, but Borthwick leaves the club in a far better place than he found it. Tigers are on the cusp of the Premiership play-off spots and unbeaten in the Heineken Champions Cup, with a raft of home-grown players capped by England during his tenure. Interim head coach Richard Wigglesworth takes charge of his Leicester game with Gloucester the visitors to Welford Road. The Cherry and Whites snapped their three-game losing streak with victory over Northampton last time out but George Skivington's side have only won one of their last seven Premiership meetings with Leicester. With just two points seperating the two sides in the table, victory for the hosts would see them leapfrog Gloucester into fourth, while the visitors could go third with a first victory at Welford Road for four years.

Exeter vs Bath - 3pm KO

Seventh plays eighth on Saturday afternoon as two-time champions Exeter welcome Bath to Sandy Park. It may be the end of an era at Leicester, but it's a case of new beginnings at Bath. The famous old club have been in the dauldrums for back-to-back campaigns but things are finally looking up under new head coach Johann van Graan. England prospects Alfie Barbeary, Ted Hill and Ollie Lawrence have all arrived at The Rec in recent months but it's the signing of Finn Russell that will really have Bath fans excited for the future. In a major coup for Bath's Premiership ambitions, Russell will join the six-time English champions after the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, bringing an end to his three-year spell at Racing. "I know players at Bath who speak highly of the environment, and the direction the club is going in is something I want to be a part of,” Russell said. “I have enjoyed my time at Racing 92 and I’ve learned a lot. “Now is the right time for a new challenge in a new league, with the aim of moving Bath back to the top end of the Premiership and competing for domestic and European titles.” Victory for hosts Exeter could see them go as high as fifth in the table, while a fourth league win of the season for Bath would see them leapfrog the Chiefs into seventh, four points off the play-off places. Meanwhile hosts Exeter will be desperate to end the year on a high having won just once in the league since Round 5. Exeter's sole win since the first week of October came at home in a Round 10 victory over London Irish. But Chiefs boss Rob Baxter will be hoping back-to-back win in Europe away at Castres and home to Vodacom Bulls could be the spark that ignites Exeter's season.

Finn Russell will wear the blue and white of Bath next season

Tuesday 27 December

Harlequins vs Bristol - 3.45pm (4.15pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate