BT Sport will show four live games from the penultimate round of the regular season as the race for the Premiership play-off nears its nail-biting conclusion. Sale's victory at Bristol last time out means they are guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals along with runaway league leaders Saracens. Now Northampton, Exeter, Leicester, Harlequins and London Irish will battle it out to join them over two action-packed weekends of domestic drama on BT Sport. Read on for all you need to know on how to watch selected games on BT Sport, plus live-stream information and TV channel times.

Saturday 22 April

Harlequins vs Bath - 2.30pm (3pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate

2021 champions Harlequins will be looking to take their play-off bid down to the final day of the season as they host Bath at Twickenham this weekend. The two sides have met only once before at Twickenham Stadium, the final of the 1992 Pilkington Cup which was won by Bath 15-12 after extra time. With a potential winner-takes-all trip to holders Leicester the following week, Harlequins know only a bonus-point victory over lowly Bath will keep their faint hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive. Tabai Matson's men need Northampton to lose their final game at Newcastle and hope London Irish fail to beat either of their last two league outings versus Saracens and Exeter - only then would two wins be enough to sneak into the semis. Harlequins are unbeaten in their last seven visits to Twickenham Stadium, since London Irish beat them there in the London Double Header in 2017. Meanwhile Bath have won their last two matches in Gallagher Premiership Rugby and have not won three in succession in the competition since last November. The fallen West Country giants beat near neighbouts Gloucester at Kingsholm last Friday evening Johann van Graan's men have not won back-to-back away games in Premiership Rugby since March 2021. Bath have won on four of their last six visits to Twickenham Stadium. Harlequins only defeat in their last five encounters with Bath was 17-21 at the Recreation Ground in January 2022.

Exeter Chiefs vs Bristol - 3pm kick-off

Two-time Premiership winners Exeter travel to Bristol needing a minor miracle in their quest for the semi-finals. Exeter's faint hopes of staging a late a dash for the fourth and final play-off position was all but ended as they had winger Olly Woodburn controversially sent-off in a 62-19 defeat at defending champions Leicester Tigers weekend. With two games left, they are now 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Northampton. Rob Baxter's side know only back-to-back bonus-point wins against Bristol and away at London Irish this weekend will keep them in the hunt for the top four. If either one of London Irish or Northampton manage to pick up a win in their remaining games then Exeter's hopes of a third Premiership crown will be over for another season. Exeter Chiefs will have high hopes of extending their stay of execution for another week given their record formidable record at Sandy Park. The Chiefs have not tasted defeat in Devon in any competition since league leaders Saracens claimed victory back in October. Winger Jack Nowell will be available to play after avoiding a ban for his comments criticising the decision to show Woodburn a red card. Nowell, who is set to swap Exeter for La Rochelle at the end of the season, was fined £10,000 for a tweet calling the decision "the worst I've ever seen."

Gloucester vs Sale Sharks - 5pm (5.30pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Premiership challengers Sale head to Gloucester on Saturday evening as they look to wrap up a home semi-final. The Sharks secured their place in this season's play-offs as England World Cup hopeful George Ford scored 21 points in a 36-20 win at Bristol Bears last time out, After winning 10 of their first 13 games this season in the league, Sale's form has spluttered and stuttered with only one win in their previous four Premiership matches and no wins away from home since early October. But victory in Bristol means they are now in the driving seat to secure a home tie in the play-off semi-finals with two games remaining. Gloucester Rugby have nothing but pride to play for hacing slipped to four straight defeats since beating Harlequins at Kingsholm back in Round 17. Sale have lost only one of their last six matches against Gloucester and that was by the narrowest of margins 32-33 on their most recent visit to Kingsholm in October 2021. Victory in either of their final two matches would be enough to book a home semi-final at the AJ Bell.

Sunday 23 April

Saracens vs London Irish - 2.30pm (3pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate