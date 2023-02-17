Premiership Rugby Guide - Everything you need to know about Round 17Feb 18 | 2 min read
Gallagher Premiership on TV this weekend: Your ultimate guide to watching Round 17 including Northampton vs Sale Sharks
TV and live stream information as BT Sport brings you live coverage of two matches over the weekend - plus free highlights of every game.
BT Sport will show two more live games this weekend after Gloucester's thrilling 28-26 win over Harlequins as the Gallagher Premiership returns and the Six Nations takes a break.
Read on for all you need to know on how to watch selected games on BT Sport, plus live stream information and TV channel times.
Saturday 18 February
Northampton Saints vs Sale Sharks - 2.30pm (3pm kick-off), BT Sport 2HD & BT Sport Ultimate
Sale Sharks will be looking to reignite their pursuit of league leaders Saracens when they travel to Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.
The visitors head into this clash having won 10 of their 13 Premiership games, a formidable record that has seen them pull clear of the group of teams below them.
Fourth-placed Northampton are amongst that cluster of sides, with only four points between third and eighth.
Phil Dowson's side will be without Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell but both Northampton and Sale will welcome back players who had been on international duty.
The visitors have become one of the most difficult teams to play against and their strong pack could cause real problems for Northampton, who lost at London Irish last time out.
But the hosts will be boosted by Sale's struggles this month: they have lost their last two matches, 43-19 to Bristol Bears and 46-3 against Exeter Chiefs in the cup.
They will be keen to respond to those defeats, but Northampton will be intent on capitalising on any vulnerabilities.
Sunday 19 February
Leicester Tigers vs Saracens - 2pm (2.30pm kick-off), BT Sport 1HD & BT Sport Ultimate
It's a daunting return to action for Leicester Tigers this weekend.
Currently eighth and struggling for form, Richard Wigglesworth's side face runaway league leaders Saracens at Welford Road.
The hosts will be boosted by the absence of Saracens' England stars, including Owen Farrell, but they themselves will be without Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Jack van Poortvliet, Freddie Steward and Anthony Watson.
With just one defeat in 13 league games this season, the visitors will be the clear favourites again even with a weakened squad.
Depending on Sale's result at Northampton on Saturday, Saracens could stretch their lead at the top of the table, which already stands at a healthy eight points.
And with a points different of +125, it's clear they are the standout team in the Premiership this season.
The Tigers will be looking to produce a shock result and take advantage of a Saracens team missing some key players.
