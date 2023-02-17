Read on for all you need to know on how to watch selected games on BT Sport, plus live stream information and TV channel times.

BT Sport will show two more live games this weekend after Gloucester's thrilling 28-26 win over Harlequins as the Gallagher Premiership returns and the Six Nations takes a break.

Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.

Saturday 18 February

Sale Sharks will be looking to reignite their pursuit of league leaders Saracens when they travel to Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

The visitors head into this clash having won 10 of their 13 Premiership games, a formidable record that has seen them pull clear of the group of teams below them.

Fourth-placed Northampton are amongst that cluster of sides, with only four points between third and eighth.

Phil Dowson's side will be without Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell but both Northampton and Sale will welcome back players who had been on international duty.

The visitors have become one of the most difficult teams to play against and their strong pack could cause real problems for Northampton, who lost at London Irish last time out.

But the hosts will be boosted by Sale's struggles this month: they have lost their last two matches, 43-19 to Bristol Bears and 46-3 against Exeter Chiefs in the cup.

They will be keen to respond to those defeats, but Northampton will be intent on capitalising on any vulnerabilities.