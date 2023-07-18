Premiership Immortals - The Debate ShowAug 29
Saracens begin their Gallagher Premiership title defence with a trip to Sandy Park to take on Exeter Chiefs.
The fixture will take place on Saturday 14 October at 1.30pm, a day after the season opener between Bristol Bears and Leicester Tigers, which will kick off at 7.45pm.
Both matches will be exclusively live on TNT Sports - the new name for BT Sport - as will the offering on Sunday 15 October between the 2022/23 runners-up Sale Sharks and Northampton Saints, also kicking off at 1.30pm.
The season is starting later than usual due to the Rugby World Cup, which begins on 8 September.
Following the collapse of Worcester Warriors, Wasps and London Irish, there will be just 10 teams in England's top flight this term.
The first West Country derby falls on Sunday 5 November at 3pm between Exeter and Bristol, while East Midlands enemies Leicester and Northampton go head-to-head on Saturday 18 November at 3.05pm, with Harlequins hosting London rivals Sarries at 5.30pm the same day.