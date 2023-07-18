Saracens begin their Gallagher Premiership title defence with a trip to Sandy Park to take on Exeter Chiefs.

The fixture will take place on Saturday 14 October at 1.30pm, a day after the season opener between Bristol Bears and Leicester Tigers, which will kick off at 7.45pm.

Both matches will be exclusively live on TNT Sports - the new name for BT Sport - as will the offering on Sunday 15 October between the 2022/23 runners-up Sale Sharks and Northampton Saints, also kicking off at 1.30pm.