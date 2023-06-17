Bristol Bears have completed the signing of Benhard Janse van Rensburg, who has become the fourth former London Irish player to find a new club.

The South African, who is predominantly a centre but can also play at fly-half, was a key player for the Exiles over the previous two seasons, scoring 11 tries in 42 Premiership games as the west Londoners narrowly missed out on the play-offs last term.

The news about Janse van Rensburg follows hot on the heels of the signings of Tom Pearson, Chunya Munga and Tarek Haffar, who have all recently joined Northampton Saints following Irish's abrupt collapse after entering administration.

After putting pen to paper at Ashton Gate, Janse van Rensburg, whose length of contract is undisclosed, said: "I'm excited to be at Bristol Bears. It's been a tough couple of weeks for me, but I'm pleased to be here in Bristol and can't wait to get started with the Bears.