Warren Gatland has returned as Wales head coach after the departure of Wayne Pivac following a disappointing Autumn Nations Series. Gatland, who previously held the job from 2007 to 2019, will lead the team for next year’s Six Nations and World Cup. New Zealander Pivac won just three of his 12 games in charge in 2022 and defeat to Georgia last month was a low point.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Wales have now opted to reappoint Pivac’s compatriot Gatland, who is the country’s most successful ever coach having won four Six Nations titles and reached two World Cup semi-finals. Welsh Rugby Union said in a statement: “Ultimately we are in the results business and we have agreed with Wayne that the current trajectory for Wales is not where we want it to be. We thank him sincerely for his time, enthusiasm, diligence and effort, which is unquestioned, as head coach over the last three years.” After his first stint as Wales coach ended in 2019, Gatland had a brief spell as head coach of New Zealand club Chiefs, where he became director of rugby last year.

“This is an opportunity to achieve something with a talented group of players in a country so passionate about rugby,” Gatland said on his return to Wales. “A country which made my family and I so welcome, when we first arrived 15 years ago, and all the time we were there. “There is little time for sentiment, professional sport is all about preparation, values and results. “There will be new challenges as there always is with a change in head coach, but for me the environment, the players and their families will always come first.

Gatland led Wales to Six Nations victory in 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2019