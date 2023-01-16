Eddie Jones has been appointed Australia head coach after his dismissal as England boss in December. The 62-year-old will take charge of the Wallabies for a second time and has signed a five-year contract. He previously coached Australia between 2001 and 2005, finishing as runners-up in the 2003 World Cup.

Various stints in club rugby followed before Jones took the England job in 2015, winning three Six Nations titles including a Grand Slam in 2016. Jones has now replaced the sacked Dave Rennie as Australia boss with just eight months until the World Cup in France. “It is a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to come home to Australia and lead my nation to a Rugby World Cup,” Jones said. “It is going to be an immense period for Australian rugby - as a proud Australian, it is a great honour to be able to come home and lead the national team during these years.

“The Wallabies squad is a really talented group of players with good depth - if we can have everyone fit and healthy going into the World Cup this year, I am confident that we can go to France and break the 24-year drought of winning the Rugby World Cup. “I saw how gutsy the Wallaroos were in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand last year - it looks like there is a real spirit in that group that will drive the women's program forward ahead of their next World Cup in 2025. “I am really looking forward to getting back home and getting stuck in.”