Sam Underhill and Bevan Rodd have been cut from England's Rugby World Cup training squad, which now comprises 39 players.

Bath flanker Underhill has endured a tough few years with injury after starring in the run to the 2019 final, while 22-year-old loosehead prop Rodd shone for Sale Sharks as they reached the 2022/23 Premiership Rugby final, where they were defeated by Saracens. Rodd's exclusion clears the way for Joe Marler to feature at the tournament in France.

Head coach Steve Borthwick's final squad will consist of 33 players, while injured quintet Ollie Chessum, Ollie Lawrence, Jack Walker and Mako and Billy Vunipola, who are not part of the 39-man squad, will continue their rehabilitation with the team and are eligible for final selection.