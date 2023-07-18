TNT Sports announces presenter and pundit line-upJul 18 | 3 min read
Sam Underhill and Bevan Rodd have been cut from England's Rugby World Cup training squad, which now comprises 39 players.
Bath flanker Underhill has endured a tough few years with injury after starring in the run to the 2019 final, while 22-year-old loosehead prop Rodd shone for Sale Sharks as they reached the 2022/23 Premiership Rugby final, where they were defeated by Saracens. Rodd's exclusion clears the way for Joe Marler to feature at the tournament in France.
Head coach Steve Borthwick's final squad will consist of 33 players, while injured quintet Ollie Chessum, Ollie Lawrence, Jack Walker and Mako and Billy Vunipola, who are not part of the 39-man squad, will continue their rehabilitation with the team and are eligible for final selection.
The squad is currently based at Bagshot following a gruelling warm-weather training spell in Verona.
Borthwick's men face four fixtures next month in preparation for the World Cup: two games against Wales on 5 and 12 August, and a trip to the Aviva to face Ireland on 19 August, before rounding things off against Fiji at Twickenham on 26 August.
The tournament kicks off on Friday 8 September when France take on New Zealand, with England facing Samoa the day after, in a pool which also includes Japan, Argentina and Chile.