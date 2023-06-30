Luke Cowan-Dickie won't appear at this autumn's Rugby World Cup due to a shoulder injury. The hooker hasn't played any rugby since January because of ankle and shoulder issues, and it has been decided that the 30-year-old won't be able to recover enough in time for the tournament in France. After England's 41-man training squad was confirmed, Cowan-Dickie tweeted: "Everything happens for a reason! 'Gutted' is an understatement, but I'll be back".

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Head coach Steve Borthwick said: "Despite all his incredible work and progress, Luke's shoulder has not improved sufficiently for him to be considered for selection for the World Cup. "We wish him a swift recovery and hope to see him back playing very soon." Owen Farrell has been confirmed as captain for the tournament, with Borthwick set to confirm his final 33-man squad on 7 August following an international against Wales, before his men face Warren Gatland's side again and then play Ireland and Fiji ahead of their World Cup curtain raiser against Argentina on 9 September. Incoming Gloucester back-row forward Zach Mercer and Northampton Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell are high-profile omissions, while there is a quintet of uncapped players included: Tom Pearson, Cadan Murley, Tom Willis, Val Rapava-Ruskin and Theo Dan.