Luke Cowan-Dickie won't appear at this autumn's Rugby World Cup due to a shoulder injury.
The hooker hasn't played any rugby since January because of ankle and shoulder issues, and it has been decided that the 30-year-old won't be able to recover enough in time for the tournament in France.
After England's 41-man training squad was confirmed, Cowan-Dickie tweeted: "Everything happens for a reason! 'Gutted' is an understatement, but I'll be back".
Head coach Steve Borthwick said: "Despite all his incredible work and progress, Luke's shoulder has not improved sufficiently for him to be considered for selection for the World Cup.
"We wish him a swift recovery and hope to see him back playing very soon."
Owen Farrell has been confirmed as captain for the tournament, with Borthwick set to confirm his final 33-man squad on 7 August following an international against Wales, before his men face Warren Gatland's side again and then play Ireland and Fiji ahead of their World Cup curtain raiser against Argentina on 9 September.
Incoming Gloucester back-row forward Zach Mercer and Northampton Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell are high-profile omissions, while there is a quintet of uncapped players included: Tom Pearson, Cadan Murley, Tom Willis, Val Rapava-Ruskin and Theo Dan.
Ollie Chessum (ankle), Ollie Lawrence (knee), Mako Vunipola (ankle), Billy Vunipola (knee) and Jack Walker (calf) will be given a chance to prove their fitness ahead of the tournament.
Following the opener against the Pumas, England encounter Japan, Chile and Samoa in their remaining Pool D games.
After agonisingly missing out on selection as a player in the World Cup-winning team 20 years ago, Borthwick will be eagerly looking forward to proving himself on the sidelines and following in the footsteps of the heroes of 2003.