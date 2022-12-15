Twelve games played, 599 points scored and three new teams all made for a compelling start to a brand-new Heineken Champions Cup campaign. Eight sides from England, eight from France, three from Ireland and one each from Scotland and Wales were joined by three newcomers from South Africa in a new-look premier club competition that did not disappoint on opening weekend. Read on for previews of every game from Round 2, plus team news and TV channel information with BT Sport the only place you can watch every single second of the action.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Friday 16 December

Leinster vs Gloucester - 7.15pm (8pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 7.15pm Leinster will be looking to build on an outstanding start to their quest for a record-equalling fifth European crown when they entertain Gloucester. The Irish giants were without talismanic fly-half Johnny Sexton for their opener at Racing but the four-time winners of the competition made light work of their French hosts in their own back yard. Ross Byrne stepped in to replace the injured Sexton at fly-half as they dominated three-time runners-up Racing 92 to secure a 42-10 bonus-point away win. Newly-crowned Men's Player of the Year Josh van der Flier was named men's player of the year at the World Rugby Awards last month keeps getting better as he scored two tries in France, while Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Garry Ringrose and Ed Byrne also crossed for the visitors. Meanwhile Friday's visitors Gloucester opened up their European campaign with a hard-fought win over 2021 semi-finalists Bodeaux-Begles. The Cherry and Whites produced a superb late comeback to snatch victory against a Bordeaux side leading 17-5 with 15 minutes left to play. Bordeaux led 17-5 when Albert Tuisue kicked off a late flurry of tries in the 64th minute. Tries from Santiago Socino and Charlie Chapman sealed a dramatic victory to leave Gloucester full of confidence of their trip to Dublin.

Bordeaux vs Cell C Sharks - 7.45pm (8pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD

Watch live stream from 7.45pm Top 14 outfit Bordeaux will be looking to bounce back from defeat on opening weekend when they welcome Cell C Sharks to south-west France. Bordeaux set a 12-point lead slip in a chastetning loss at Kingsholm last weekend to leave them in desperate need of a home win if they are to have any realistic hope of reaching the next round. Next up for Bordeaux is an encounter with Cell C Sharks, who made their Heineken Cup bow with a historic victory over 2021 Premiership winners Harlequins in Durban. A Springbok-inspired Sharks, ably led by the national captain Siya Kolisi, and a powerful pack featuring second-row colossus Eben Etzebeth laid the foundations for the 39-31 bonus-point victory. After taking command of the game early in the second half, the newcomers looked up against it when reduced to 13 players as visitors cut their deficit to one point thanks to two tries from Harlequins' Springbok centre and former Shark Andre Esterhuizen. But a late try for Boeta Chamberlain secured a famous win for the Sharks and set them up nicely for a first forary into French territory this Friday.

Cell C Sharks made a winning start to life in the Heineken Champions Cup

Saturday 17 December



Exeter Chiefs vs Vodacom Bulls - 12.30pm (1pm KO), BT Sport 3 HD

Watch live stream from 12.30pm The first of no fewer than six live games on BT Sport this Saturday sees 2020 European Cup winners Exeter go head-to-head with South Africa's most decorated club side, Vodacom Bulls. Like their compatriots Cell C Sharks, the Bulls made a winning start to life in the Heineken Champions Cup. Last season's United Rugby Championship runner-up demonstrated their attacking prowess as they crossed for six tries in a 78-point thriller with Lyon. Now the Bulls travel to one of the most intimidating grounds in English rugby as they take on Exeter at Sandy Park. Bull's home ground Loftus Versfeld is one of the most iconic venues in world rugby but the South African's face a hostile atmosphere when they swap Pretoria for Devon this weekend. Exeter have struggled in the Heineken Cup since reaching the summit of European rugby over two years ago but a victory on the road at Castres in Round One was a step in the right direction. 2020 European Player of the Year Sam Simmonds scored the first of Exeter's four tries as the Premiership giants secured a bonus-point victory at a notoriously tough venue. Simmonds is moving to Top 14 champions Montpellier at the end of the season and the free-scoring number eight will be desperate to end his time at Exeter with a second European Cup.

Edinburgh vs Castres - 12.45 (1pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD

Watch live stream from 12.45pm Two sides that fell to defeats in Round One look to get their European campaign back on track as URC outfit Edinburgh welcome last season's Top 14 runners-up Castres to the Scottish capital. Edinburgh will count themselves unlucky not to have a win under their belt after throwing away a first-half lead at three-time European Cup winners Saracens last weekend. The Scottish outfit scored the opening try through Luan de Bruin, before Elliot Daly crossed for the hosts. Ben Earl, Alex Lewington and Tom Woolstencroft all crossed to secure the bonus point for the hosts at the StoneX Stadium, while Wes Goosen's late try earned a losing bonus for Edinburgh. Next up for last season's EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finalists is a visit from a Castres side that topped the French league table in the regular season last term.

Leicester Tigers duo Steve Borthwick (right) and Kevin Sinfield (left) are on England's radar as the RFU looks to appoint Eddie Jones' successor

Leicester Tigers vs Clermont - 3pm (3.15pm KO), BT Sport 3 HD

Watch live stream from 3pm Leicester Tigers will be looking to block out the noise when they welcome French giants Clermont to Welford Road this weekend. Head coach Steve Borthwick is among the favourites to replace Eddie Jones as the England head coach leaving the Premiership champions in a state of flux as their European campaign continues on Saturday afternoon. The former England and Saracens lock was quick to shut down any speculation last weekend and his players showed signs of anxiety in their Round 1 meeting with Ospreys. Tigers winger Anthony Watson's stunning solo try saw Leicester come from behind to earn a 23-17 win against Ospreys in Swansea. Nicky Smith's try had given the hosts the lead before Harry Potter and Watson handed Tigers victory, despite Morgan Morris' late consolation try. The result means the two-year wait for a Welsh win in Europe's top tier competition goes on. Speaking after the game, Borthwick said he was "fully focused" on facing Clermont next week but it remains to be seen whether he will still be in charge by then.

Lyon vs Saracens - 3pm (3.15pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD

Watch live stream from 3pm EPCR Challenge Cup champions Lyon welcome three-time European Cup winners Saracens to France in one of two 3.15pm kick-offs on Saturday afternoon. Saracens showed no signs of rust as they made their return to the competition after a two-season hiatus. Mark McCall's side rolled back the years to come from behind to earn a 30-26 bonus point win over Edinburgh on Sunday. The Premiership leaders, who have won their opening nine league games of the domestic season, went behind early on as their Scottish visitors played with intent. Edinburgh scored the opening try through Luan de Bruin, before Elliot Daly crossed for the hosts. Ben Earl, Alex Lewington and Tom Woolstencroft all crossed to secure the bonus point for the hosts ahead of this weekend's clash across the Channel. Saturday's hosts Lyon face the prospect of another bruising encounter after narrowly losing out to newcomers Vodacom Bulls in Round One. Lyon battled back after going down by 28 points down early on, scoring six tries in a 78-point thriller in Pretoria, but completing an improbable comeback proved one step too far.

Elliot Daly crosses for a try as Saracens hold off Edinburgh at the StoneX Stadium

DHL Stormers vs London Irish - 5.15pm (5.30pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD

Watch live stream from 5.15pm London Irish will be hoping they fare better than their city rivals Harlequins when they make their first foray into South African territory this weekend. Harlequins became the first English team to take on South African opposition in the Heineken Cup, losing out to Cell C Sharks in a 70-point thriller in Durban. Now the Exiles will look to do what Quins could not manage and secure a historic victory on South African soil. United Rugby Championship holders Stormers were the only one of the three South African teams not to register a win on their Heineken Cup debuts. Now the Cape Town-based outfit host European rugby for the first time as they look to get their campaign up and running against Premiership strugglers London Irish. Irish, who are 11th in the Premiership, level on points with bottom-placed Bristol, suffered defeat at home to Top 14 champions Montpellier in last weekend's Heineken Cup curtain raiser.

Ulster vs La Rochelle - 5.15pm (5.30pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD

Watch live stream from 5.15pm Holders La Rochelle began the defence of their crown with a thumping 46-12 bonus-point win over Northampton Saints. The French side have been in indifferent form with three defeats in their past five matches but they took control against Saints as first-half tries by Brice Dulin, Pierre Bourgarit, Pierre Boudehent and Dillyn Leyds wrapped up the bonus. Gregory Alldritt charged down a clearance to score a fifth try before Ulupano Seuteni added a sixth. Next up for the holders is a trip to Ulster who were humiliated at the hands of Sale Sharks last weekend. Ulster are saying they are working hard to ensure their Kingspan Stadium pitch is playable ahead of Saturday evening's match. With freezing temperatures forecast over the coming days, there have been suggestions the match against the French side could be moved. Last weekend's 39-0 defeat to Sale means Ulster need to beat Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle to boost their hopes of progressing in the competition.

Montpellier vs Ospreys - 7.45pm (8pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD

Watch live stream from 7.45pm Welsh province Ospreys head to Montpellier on Saturday evening as they look to bounce back from a home defeat to Premiership champions Leicester Tigers. It doesn't get any easier for the Swansea-based outfit, who face-off against the best team in France a week on from facing the best team in France. Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: there were too many unforced errors and penalties. "As a result, we need to go to Montpellier and play the French champions after the English champions, and get a win in their backyard." The URC side will be without Wales international George North for the trip to France after the centre suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone in the defeat to Leicester. Hosts Montpellier know a win is a must if the French giants are to stay in the mix for a place in the last 16. Philippe Saint-Andre's side won the EPCR Challenge Cup in 2020 but are yet to go beyond the last eight in the Heineken Cup.

Sunday 18 December



Northampton vs Munster - 12.30pm (1pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Watch live stream from 12.30pm The first of three games on Sunday afternoon sees Northampton renew their bitter European rivalry with Munster at Franklin's Gardens. Munster fly-half Ronan O'Gara missed five kicks as the Saints won the 2000 final by one point in their one and only Heineken Cup triumph. O'Gara and Munster got their revenge a decade later, beating the Saints 33-19 in the quarter-finals to steer the Irish giants into the last four. Their 2011 meeting produced another modern-day classic as O'Gara kicked a last-minute drop goal to secure a 23-21 victory and break Northampton hearts. Now the two former champions of Europe do battle once again with both sides coming off the back of defeats on opening weekend. Two-time winners Munster failed to avenge their quarter-final heartbreak, losing out to five-time winners Toulouse at Thomond Park. Meanwhile Northampton were on the receiving end of a humiliating hammering at the hands of defending champions La Rochelle. Six tries before the hour-mark saw the holders take a 46-0 lead before Saints salvaged some pride with two scores of their own in the final 10 minutes.

Toulouse vs Sale Sharks - 12.30pm (1pm KO), BT Sport 2 HD

Watch live stream from 12.30pm Arguably the most mouth-watering game from Round 2 sees the competition's most successful team Toulouse take on emerging contenders Sale Sharks in an unmissable midday clash. Sale have reached the last eight for back-to-back seasons but last weekend's flawless win over 1999 champions Ulster suggests they are ready to go to the next level. The Sharks continued their momentum after three league wins, scoring six tries to claim a 39-0 bonus-point win at the AJ Bell Stadium. Ulster's preparation for the game was disrupted by the cold weather in the north west of England, which meant they had to travel on the morning of the game after their flight on Saturday was cancelled. The preparation was less than ideal for Ulster but Sale looked awesome as seven tries from seven different players secured a statement victory that underlines Sale's reputation as one of this season's leading challengers to La Rochelle's crown. Now Alex Sanderson's Sharks face an acid test of their credentials with a trip to five-time European Cup winners Toulouse.

Harlequins vs Racing - 5.15pm (5.30pm KO), BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate