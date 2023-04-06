We're down to the last eight in the race to be crowned kings of Europe as the Heineken Champions Cup reaches the quarter-final stage. Two South African teams remain in the hunt after the Stormers and Sharks overcame Harlequins and Munster respectively. The six other teams left in the hat represent the cream of the European crop, with a combined total of 18 Heineken Cup titles between them. Read on for the lowdown on every last-eight contest, as well as TV channel information and live-stream details, as the road to June's Dublin final continues.



Friday 7 April

Leinster vs Leicester Tigers - 7pm (8pm kick-off) on BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate

Things kick off on Friday night as Leicester travel to the Aviva hoping to do what no team has managed this season and beat Leinster in Dublin. The two sides have six Champions Cups between them, with Leo Cullen's men agonisingly coming up short in last term's final against La Rochelle, and they reached their seventh consecutive quarter-final in this competition by seeing off Ulster 30-15 last weekend. Tigers by contrast had slightly more of an attritional battle against Edinburgh at Welford Road before emerging 16-6 winners thanks in large part to Jasper Wiese's rumbling solo try, making it six straight victories in all competitions under Richard Wigglesworth. Garry Ringrose is set to make his return after suffering concussion in Ireland's Six Nations win over Scotland last month, but Caelan Doris' status is less certain after he missed the Ulster game through illness, while Josh van der Flier will be further assessed after rolling his ankle against the Belfast outfit. By contrast, the visitors have no concerns about absentees as it stands, and will need their whole squad firing in all cylinders. In the last eight in 2021/22, Leinster defeated Leicester 17-10. Wigglesworth's side will do well to reduce the provincial team to as few points on this occasion.

Saturday 8 April

Toulouse vs Cell C Sharks -2.30pm (3pm kick-off) on BT Sport 2

Toulouse tamed the Vodacom Bulls last weekend and will be out to bite the Cell C Sharks on Saturday. The 2020/21 Champions Cup winners currently lead the Top 14 by six points and have home advantage against South African opposition for the second time in succession. However, the Sharks, coached by former international sevens player Neil Powell, scored the most points out of anyone in the last 16, running in seven tries against Munster to claim a 50-35 win over Munster in Durban. With a battle on their hands to finish in the United Rugby Champions play-off spots, Toulouse will be hoping that their visitors' preoccupation with needing victories on two fronts can prove their undoing at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Exeter Chiefs vs DHL Stormers - 5pm (5.30pm kick-off) on BT Sport 3

Exeter are still in the hunt to win a second Champions Cup after a pulsating extra-time win over Montpellier which saw Chiefs prevail only on tries scored following a last-gasp score by Jack Yeandle that was converted by Joe Simmonds. Despite the delight of going through however, Rob Baxter will perhaps be a little concerned that the margin of 'victory' was so tight given that the Top 14 champions were down to 14 men for more than 70 minutes following Zach Mercer's dismissal. DHL Stormers will therefore pitch up at Sandy Park feeling that they can progress at the expense of the Devonians, having beaten Harlequins 32-28 last time out in Cape Town. The injured Stuart Hogg will be hoping that his team-mates can do the business so that the Scotland star can take to the field at least one more time in Europe before he retires this winter. John Dobson's men will be a tough obstacle to overcome though.

Sunday 9 April

La Rochelle vs Saracens - 2pm (3pm kick-off) on BT Sport 1 & BT Sport Ultimate