Bristol Bears have replaced London Irish in the draw for the 2023/24 Champions Cup after the west London side plunged into administration.

Irish, who finished fifth in the Premiership this season, missed a deadline of 4pm on Tuesday to complete a takeover which would have allowed them to address their debts and pay players and staff.

The result of that blow was that the club were suspended from competing in any competition next term, leading Irish to file for administration.

Bristol came ninth in England's top flight in 2022/23, finishing below West Country rivals Bath only on points difference.