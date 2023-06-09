The MotoGP season threw up another chaotic race last time out in France as Marco Bezzecchi moved to within a point of Pecco Bagnaia at the top of the drivers' standings. Bagnaia, the reigning champion, had qualified on pole in Le Mans before crashing out on the fourth lap of the main race following a collision with Maverick Vinales, allowing Bezzecchi, who had started Sunday seventh on the grid, to capitalise on further retirements by Luca Marini and Alex Marquez to move to the field and eventually gain the lead. After three weekends of no racing, the riders will be itching to get back out there. Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch this weekend's Grand Prix of Italy, exclusively live on BT Sport.

MotoGP drivers' standings 1. Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) 94 2. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) 93 3. Brand Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 81 4. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) 80 5. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) 66 6. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) 54 7. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) 49 8. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) 49 9. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 49 10. Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) 47 11. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) 42 12. Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) 41 13. Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) 40 14. Augusto Fernandez (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) 30 15. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) 25 16. Miguel Oliveira (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) 21 17. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) 21 18. Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 13 19. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) 12 20. Jonas Folger (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) 7 21. Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) 5 22. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Lenovo Team) 5 23. Michele Pirro (Ducati Lenovo Team) 5 24. Lorenzo Savadori (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) 4 25. Raul Fernandez (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) 3 26. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) 2 27=. Iker Lecuona (Repsol Honda Team) 0 27=. Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) 0 27=. Pol Espargaro (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) 0

MotoGP teams' standings 1. Mooney VR46 Racing Team 147 2. Prima Pramac Racing 146 3. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 130 4. Ducati Lenovo Team 104 5. Aprilia Racing 91 6. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 89 7. LCR Honda 68 8. Gresini Racing MotoGP 66 9. GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 37 10. CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team 28 11. Repsol Honda Team 17

2023 Italy MotoGP: Race times Friday 9 June Free Practice 1: 8am, BT Sport 2 Free Practice 2: 12.15pm, BT Sport 2 Saturday 10 June Moto3 & Moto2 Free Practice 3: 7.30am, BT Sport 5 MotoGP Free Practice 3 & Qualifying: 8.45am, BT Sport 2 Moto3 & Moto2 Qualifying: 11.45am, BT Sport 2 MotoGP Sprint Race: 1.30pm, BT Sport 2 Sunday 11 June Warm-Ups: 8.30am, BT Sport 2 Moto3 Race: 9.15am, BT Sport 2 Moto2 Race: 11am, BT Sport 2 MotoGP Race: 12.30pm, BT Sport 2 Chequered Flag: 2.30pm, BT Sport 2

