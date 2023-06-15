MotoGP returned with a bang in Italy. Pecco Bagnaia completed a perfect weekend after qualifying on pole and winning the Sprint by staying at the front throughout the main race to take the chequered flag at his home circuit. However, in the rest of the field, Marc Marquez, who started second on the grid, spun off on the fourth lap as the Spaniard was forced to retire for the fourth straight Sunday he has participated in, while his namesake Alex Marquez was forced to call it a day at lap 15. Augusto Fernandez also retired, while Marc Marquez's Repsol Honda team-mate Alex Rins is out of the next two rounds with a fractured right leg suffered at Mugello and Joan Mir will miss the upcoming Grand Prix of Germany with a hand injury sustained at the same circuit. Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch this weekend's racing at the historic Sachsenring track, exclusively live on BT Sport.

MotoGP riders' standings 1. Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) 131 2. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) 110 3. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) 107

4. Brand Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 92 5. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) 88 6. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) 72 7. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 62 8. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) 54 9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) 54 10. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) 53 11. Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) 47 12. Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) 46 13. Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) 41

14. Augusto Fernandez (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) 31

15. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) 27 16. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) 24 17. Miguel Oliveira (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) 21 18. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) 15 19. Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 13 20. Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) 8 21. Jonas Folger (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) 7

22. Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) 5 23. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Lenovo Team) 5 24. Michele Pirro (Ducati Lenovo Team) 5 25. Lorenzo Savadori (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) 4 26. Raul Fernandez (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) 3 27. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) 2 28=. Iker Lecuona (Repsol Honda Team) 0 28=. Pol Espargaro (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) 0



MotoGP teams' standings 1. Mooney VR46 Racing Team 147 2. Prima Pramac Racing 146 3. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 130 4. Ducati Lenovo Team 104 5. Aprilia Racing 91 6. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 89 7. LCR Honda 68 8. Gresini Racing MotoGP 66 9. GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 37 10. CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team 28 11. Repsol Honda Team 17

2023 Germany MotoGP: Race coverage Friday 16 June Free Practice 1: 8am, BT Sport 2 Free Practice 2: 12.15pm, BT Sport 2 Saturday 17 June Moto3 & Moto2 Free Practice 3: 7.30am, BT Sport 5 MotoGP Free Practice 3 & Qualifying: 8.45am, BT Sport 2 Moto3 & Moto2 Qualifying: 11.45am, BT Sport 2 MotoGP Sprint Race: 1.30pm, BT Sport 2 Sunday 18 June Warm-Ups: 8.30am, BT Sport 2 Moto3 Race: 9.15am, BT Sport 2 Moto2 Race: 11am, BT Sport 2 MotoGP Race: 12.30pm, BT Sport 2 Chequered Flag: 2.15pm, BT Sport 2

