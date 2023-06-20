Having secured pole for the main race last time out in Germany and finished second in the Sprint, reigning world champion and current championship leader Pecco Bagnaia looked primed to increase his 21-point lead at the top of the riders' standings.

However, it was Jorge Martin, winner of Saturday's Sprint, who made it a memorable double by overtaking the Italian to secure victory and strengthen his grip on second in the race for the title. Jack Miller had initially hit the front after a superb start, only for the KTM rider to be overwhelmed by the trio of Ducatis on his shoulder as Luca Marini, Martin and Bagnaia pushed ahead. Martin made his move on Bagnaia on the third lap and didn't relinquish control from that point, with Bagnaia having to settle for second and Johann Zarco claiming his third successive podium finish.

Elsewhere in the field, Brad Binder and Maverick Vinales failed to complete the 30 laps, with the South African heartbreakingly coming off at the Sachsenring while in third place and the Aprilia rider suffering his third retirement in four races. Ahead of this weekend in Assen, we know that Alex Rins won't be competing following his leg fracture at Mugello earlier this month, while Marc Marquez is expected to compete after failing to race in Germany on Sunday. But there is great news concerning Pol Espargaro, who could feature in the Netherlands having been out since the opening weekend of the season following a practice crash in the Algarve, which inflicted several serious injuries on the Spaniard, including jaw and back fractures, as well as lung trauma. Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch this weekend's racing, exclusively live on BT Sport.

MotoGP riders' standings 1. Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) 160 2. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) 144

3. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) 126 4. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) 109 5. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 96

6. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) 89

7. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 79 8. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) 57 9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) 55 10. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) 53 11. Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) 52 12. Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) 50 13. Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) 47 14. Augusto Fernandez (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) 36

15. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) 34 16. Miguel Oliveira (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) 27 17. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) 26 18. Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) 16 19. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) 15

20. Dani Pedrosa (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 13 21. Jonas Folger (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) 7

22. Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) 5 23. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Lenovo Team) 5 24. Michele Pirro (Ducati Lenovo Team) 5 25. Lorenzo Savadori (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) 4 26. Raul Fernandez (CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team) 4 27. Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) 2 28=. Iker Lecuona (Repsol Honda Team) 0 28=. Pol Espargaro (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) 0



MotoGP teams' standings 1. Prima Pramac Racing 253 2. Mooney VR46 Racing Team 215 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 186 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 175 5. Aprilia Racing 108

6. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 107 7. Gresini Racing MotoGP 86 8. LCR Honda 73 9. GasGas Factory Racing Tech3 43

10. CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team 35 11. Repsol Honda Team 20

2023 Assen MotoGP: Race coverage Friday 23 June Free Practice 1: 8am, BT Sport 2 Free Practice 2: 12.15pm, BT Sport 2 Saturday 24 June Moto3 & Moto2 Free Practice 3: 7.30am, BT Sport 5 MotoGP Free Practice 3 & Qualifying: 8.45am, BT Sport 2 Moto3 & Moto2 Qualifying: 11.45am, BT Sport 2 MotoGP Sprint Race: 1.30pm, BT Sport 2 Sunday 25 June Warm-Ups: 8.30am, BT Sport 2 Moto3 Race: 9.15am, BT Sport 2 Moto2 Race: 11am, BT Sport 2 MotoGP Race: 12.30pm, BT Sport 2 Chequered Flag: 2.15pm, BT Sport 2

