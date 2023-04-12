An unpredictable MotoGP season continues in Texas with Italian Marco Bezzecchi the surprise leader after two rounds following his stunning victory in Argentina. The V46 rider will be looking to follow up his maiden win with another positive display at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin in the third race of the 2023 season. Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia, winner at the season opener in Portugal, crashed out in wet conditions in Argentina before eventually finishing in 16th place and is second in the standings. Read on to find out all you need to know about how to watch this weekend’s Grand Prix of Americas live on BT Sport.

2023 Americas MotoGP: Race preview Marco Bezzecchi arrives in Texas as the early championship leader after a majestic performance in challenging Argentinian conditions. The unfancied Italian led from the first corner and dominated in the wet, taking a nine-point lead in the standings over reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia. The 24-year-old will be out to extend his lead with another impressive performance in the United States. Teammate Luca Marini, fresh from a top 10 and sprint podium in Argentina, could also be a factor as he looks to emulate Bezzecchi. Bagnaia endured an uncharacteristically poor weekend at Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo, crashing out with eight laps remaining before recovering to record a 16th-placed finish. The Ducati rider was in superb form in Portugal and will be targeting a second win of the season as he looks to get the defence of his title back on track.

Last year’s winner Enea Bastianini is still absent as he steps up his recovery from a shoulder injury he suffered last month in Portugal. Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez will also miss the race after withdrawing this week to focus on recovering from a hand injury sustained in Portimão. The legendary Spaniard, a seven-time champion at the Circuit of The Americas and winner of five successive races at the track between 2013 and 2018, will be replaced by test rider Stefan Bradl who prepared by taking part in a two-day private test in Jerez. However, Repsol Honda have confirmed that Joan Mir will return after a crash in the sprint race curtailed his weekend in Argentina. A season that has already provided thrilling drama continues in the Lone Star State, and with unmissable Moto2 and Moto3 action as well as the Sprint race also to come, don’t miss any of the action on BT Sport.

2023 Americas MotoGP: Track guide With a mix of fast straights and tight hairpins, the 5.5km Circuit of The Americas near Austin, Texas is one of the most varied on the MotoGP circuit. The purpose-built facility features a 41m elevation change and a longest straight of 1,200m. It has a total of 20 corners with 11 left turns and nine right turns. Marc Marquez has seven wins at the circuit, while Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing set the all-time lap record in 2022. Italy’s Enea Bastianini won here last year.

2023 Americas MotoGP: Race times Friday 14 April Free Practice 1: 3pm, BT Sport 2 Free Practice 2: 7.15pm, BT Sport 2 Saturday 15 April Moto3, Moto2 Free Practice 3: 2.30pm, BT Sport 6 MotoGP Free Practice 3 & Qualifying: 3.45pm, BT Sport 2 Moto3, Moto2 Qualifying: 6.45pm, BT Sport 2 MotoGP Sprint Race: 8.30pm, BT Sport 2 Sunday 16 April Warm-ups: 3.30pm, BT Sport 2 Moto3 Race: 4.15pm, BT Sport 2 Moto2 Race: 6pm, BT Sport 2 MotoGP Race: 7.30pm, BT Sport 2 Chequered Flag: 9.15pm, BT Sport 2

