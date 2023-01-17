The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is now into its second week and the group stages are set to be decided in the final round of fixtures. Wales, already out of the tournament, take on hosts India in their final game of Pool D, and you can watch all the action live on BT Sport. Read on for all the information you need about how to watch the match.

When is India vs Wales at the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup? Wales play India on Thursday 19 January at 1.30pm in Bhubaneswar, live on BT Sport 1.

Which other teams are in Wales’ pool? England and Spain make up the rest of the pool. For an explanation of the tournament format and the fixture list, click here.

How have Wales done recently? The World Cup has been a disappointing one for Wales after such an encouraging period under the guidance of coach Danny Newcombe. After a sixth-placed finish in the Commonwealth games, there was hope they might surpass expectations at their first ever World Cup. But a heavy 5-0 defeat to England in the opening game and a 5-1 loss to Spain has left Wales bottom of Pool D with no points heading into their final game.

When did Wales and India last meet? Wales and India last played each other at the Commonwealth games last year. India came out on top, winning 4-1 to reach the semi-finals and making it five wins out of five against Wales.