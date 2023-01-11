2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: How to watch England vs Wales - live on BT Sport!

England are looking to push on at the World Cup after a succession of third-placed finishes, while Wales are competing at the tournament for the very first time.

By Alex Bowmer Published: 11 January 2023 - 3.02pm
Hockey FIH Hockey World Cup (Men)
England's Phil Roper scores against Wales goalkeeper Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in India kicks off on Friday - all matches are exclusively live on BT Sport - and one of the opening games of the tournament pits England against newcomers Wales in an intriguing Battle of Britain. 

Continue reading for information on how to watch the match, along with the lowdown on both teams. 

When is England vs Wales at the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?

England play Wales on Friday 13 January at 11:30 GMT at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, live on BT Sport 2.

Which other teams are in England and Wales' pool?

England and Wales are joined in Pool D by Spain and hosts India. For an explanation of the tournament format and the fixture list, click here

How have England and Wales done recently?

England had a very up-and-down year in 2022. Danny Kerry stepped down as head coach in January following three-and-a-half years in charge, with Paul Revington coming in to take his place three months later. 

Following Revington's appointment, there were five wins, a draw and four defeats prior to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which saw the hosts record a third straight bronze-medal showing. 

England have finished third at their last three World Cups but matching that result this time will be a tall order.

Wales meanwhile are competing at their very first World Cup, but are benefiting from continuity at the top, with Danny Newcombe taking charge in the summer of 2020. 

Wales came sixth at the recent Commonwealth Games - their best-ever finish - and arrive at the tournament off the back of three straight wins against Switzerland, Scotland and Gibraltar.

However, Newcombe's men have their work cut out escaping a pool with three of the world's top eight sides. 

Wales (in red) playing New Zealand at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Wales came an impressive sixth at last year's Commonwealth Games - but have very tough opponents at the World Cup

When did England and Wales last meet?

England and Wales last met at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Pool B.

The hosts took the lead in the second minute through the prolific Sam Ward, and although Lewis Prosser and James Carson sensationally turned the contest on its head, a double from Nick Bandurak either side of a Phil Roper goal wrapped up a 4-2 win for Paul Revington's side. 

Who made the England and Wales squads?

England

James Albery

David Ames

Liam Ansell

Nick Bandurak

Will Calnan

David Condon

David Goodfield

Harry Martin

James Mazarelo

Nick Park

Ollie Payne

Phil Roper

Stuart Rushmere

Liam Sanford

Tom Sorsby

Zach Wallace

Jack Waller

Sam Ward

Travelling reserves: Brendan Creed and Ian Sloane

Wales 

Toby Reynolds-Cotterill

Rhys Payne

Gareth Furlong

Daniel Kyriakides

Hywel Jones

Ioan Wall

Steve Kelly

Lewis Prosser

Dale Hutchinson

Jacob Draper

Gareth Griffiths

Rhys Bradshaw

Rupert Shipperley

Fred Newbold

Ben Francis

Luke Hawker

James Carson

Jack Pritchard

Travelling reserves: Rhodri Furlong and Jolyon Morgan