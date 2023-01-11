Barcelona face Real Betis in Super Cup semi-finalJan 11 | 2 min read
2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: How to watch England vs Wales - live on BT Sport!
England are looking to push on at the World Cup after a succession of third-placed finishes, while Wales are competing at the tournament for the very first time.
The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in India kicks off on Friday - all matches are exclusively live on BT Sport - and one of the opening games of the tournament pits England against newcomers Wales in an intriguing Battle of Britain.
Continue reading for information on how to watch the match, along with the lowdown on both teams.
When is England vs Wales at the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?
England play Wales on Friday 13 January at 11:30 GMT at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, live on BT Sport 2.
Which other teams are in England and Wales' pool?
England and Wales are joined in Pool D by Spain and hosts India. For an explanation of the tournament format and the fixture list, click here.
How have England and Wales done recently?
England had a very up-and-down year in 2022. Danny Kerry stepped down as head coach in January following three-and-a-half years in charge, with Paul Revington coming in to take his place three months later.
Following Revington's appointment, there were five wins, a draw and four defeats prior to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which saw the hosts record a third straight bronze-medal showing.
England have finished third at their last three World Cups but matching that result this time will be a tall order.
Wales meanwhile are competing at their very first World Cup, but are benefiting from continuity at the top, with Danny Newcombe taking charge in the summer of 2020.
Wales came sixth at the recent Commonwealth Games - their best-ever finish - and arrive at the tournament off the back of three straight wins against Switzerland, Scotland and Gibraltar.
However, Newcombe's men have their work cut out escaping a pool with three of the world's top eight sides.
When did England and Wales last meet?
England and Wales last met at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Pool B.
The hosts took the lead in the second minute through the prolific Sam Ward, and although Lewis Prosser and James Carson sensationally turned the contest on its head, a double from Nick Bandurak either side of a Phil Roper goal wrapped up a 4-2 win for Paul Revington's side.
Who made the England and Wales squads?
England
James Albery
David Ames
Liam Ansell
Nick Bandurak
Will Calnan
David Condon
David Goodfield
Harry Martin
James Mazarelo
Nick Park
Ollie Payne
Phil Roper
Stuart Rushmere
Liam Sanford
Tom Sorsby
Zach Wallace
Jack Waller
Sam Ward
Travelling reserves: Brendan Creed and Ian Sloane
Wales
Toby Reynolds-Cotterill
Rhys Payne
Gareth Furlong
Daniel Kyriakides
Hywel Jones
Ioan Wall
Steve Kelly
Lewis Prosser
Dale Hutchinson
Jacob Draper
Gareth Griffiths
Rhys Bradshaw
Rupert Shipperley
Fred Newbold
Ben Francis
Luke Hawker
James Carson
Jack Pritchard
Travelling reserves: Rhodri Furlong and Jolyon Morgan
