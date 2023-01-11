Continue reading for information on how to watch the match, along with the lowdown on both teams.

The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in India kicks off on Friday - all matches are exclusively live on BT Sport - and one of the opening games of the tournament pits England against newcomers Wales in an intriguing Battle of Britain.

England play Wales on Friday 13 January at 11:30 GMT at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, live on BT Sport 2.

When is England vs Wales at the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup?

England and Wales are joined in Pool D by Spain and hosts India. For an explanation of the tournament format and the fixture list, click here .

Which other teams are in England and Wales' pool?

How have England and Wales done recently?



England had a very up-and-down year in 2022. Danny Kerry stepped down as head coach in January following three-and-a-half years in charge, with Paul Revington coming in to take his place three months later.

Following Revington's appointment, there were five wins, a draw and four defeats prior to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which saw the hosts record a third straight bronze-medal showing.



England have finished third at their last three World Cups but matching that result this time will be a tall order.

Wales meanwhile are competing at their very first World Cup, but are benefiting from continuity at the top, with Danny Newcombe taking charge in the summer of 2020.

Wales came sixth at the recent Commonwealth Games - their best-ever finish - and arrive at the tournament off the back of three straight wins against Switzerland, Scotland and Gibraltar.

However, Newcombe's men have their work cut out escaping a pool with three of the world's top eight sides.