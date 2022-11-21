After years of debate about this World Cup, the football finally did the talking as host nation Qatar opened the tournament against the South American side, Ecuador.

BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more, featuring the biggest names and breakout stars of Qatar all season long!

Opening day results Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Match summary

It took a little under three minutes for VAR to make its mark on the 2022 World Cup, when Enner Valencia's header was ruled out for an offside in the build up.

Nobody thought there was an offside in real time, but as we've seen many times in the Premier League, VAR found a way to rule the goal out.

Conspiracy theorists may have been typing frantically at that point, but Valencia did get his goal from the penalty spot just over 10 minutes later.

Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb had a rush of blood to the head and brought down the former West Ham striker, who cooly slotted home from the spot.

The hosts were poor, with mis-placed passes and sloppy control giving a pacy and decisive Ecuador side the impetus.

Valencia grabbed his second goal of the game just after the half-hour mark - and has now scored Ecuador's last five goals at the World Cup, becoming the first South American to score in five consecutive matches.

Qatar's best chance came unexpectedly at the end of the first half, when Almoez Ali found himself unmarked in front of goal. Unfortunately for the host nation, he couldn't find the target.

Qatar proved more dogged in the second half, but failed to find the target despite creating a couple of decent openings.

They become the first home nation to lose their opening match in World Cup history.

Ecuador look useful and could trouble the group, especially with Senegal's main man, Sadio Mane, missing from action.

Valencia himself took a knock, but is hopeful of returning for the next match against the Netherlands and continuing his early goalscoring form.