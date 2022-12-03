Netherlands showed their class in ending the USA's World Cup dream, while Argentina made distinctly heavy weather of Australia before defeating the Socceroos 2-1. Now the two titans of world football face each in the quarter-finals on Friday in Lusail.

BT Sport is the only place to watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and much more, featuring the biggest names and breakout stars of Qatar all season long!

The day’s results Netherlands 3-1 USA Argentina 2-1 Australia

Match summaries

Netherlands 3-1 USA

The Netherlands booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals with victory over the USA.

Inside three minutes though, Christian Pulisic, who had recovered from the injury he suffered in the last game against Iran, was denied by a smart stop from Andries Noppert after Tyler Adams hoisted the ball through to him.

However, despite the USA dominating the early stages, the Netherlands took the lead on 10 minutes with a dizzying 20-pass move upfield that culminated in Denzel Dumfries cutting the ball for Memphis Depay to sweep home.

Adams and Pulisic combined again as Gregg Berhalter’s men looked to mount a response, but the Chelsea attacker’s cross into the box flicked off the heel of Virgil van Dijk, while at the other end, Daley Blind skied from Cody Gakpo’s lay-off.

Timothy Weah stung the palms of Noppert and Van Dijk blocked Sergino Dest’s effort before the Stars and Stripes were struck by a sucker-punch which was in many similar to the first goal as Denzel Dumfries received the ball closed to the byline and produced a precise cutback that was converted coolly, expect this time by Blind.

Noppert had to be alert shortly after the restart to smother Tim Ream’s flick on the occasion of the centre-back’s 50th cap.

Berhalter introduced Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Haji Wright, but it was Matt Turner who was the next goalkeeper to be tested, getting down low to keep out Teun Koopmeiners before springing up to stop Depay’s headed follow-up.

Depay was almost left red-faced when his sloppy backpass was intercepted by Wright, before Dumfries got back on his line to clear.

However, Wright made amends for that wastefulness, produced a neat backheel flick from Pulisic’s cross which looped high in the air into Noppert’s far corner.

The game was over as a contest though when this time it was Blind who was the provider, swinging over a cross that found Dumfries all alone at the back post and the Inter wing-back cushioned his volley beyond Turner.

Louis van Gaal’s men will next face Argentina or Australia in the last eight.