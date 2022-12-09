Croatia equalised in extra time on the 116th minute against Brazil and then knocked out the five-time winners on penalties, with Zlatko Dalic's men now set up to meet Argentina, who led 2-0 before remarkably throwing away that advantage late in normal time and then also edging through on spot-kicks on a night of extraordinary drama.

The day’s results Croatia 1-1 Brazil (AET, 4-2 on pens) Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (AET, 3-4 on pens)

Match summaries

Croatia 1-1 Brazil (AET, 4-2 on pens)

Marquinhos' penalty against the post saw Brazil crash out at the quarter-finals as Croatia again came from behind to force spot-kicks and sensationally squeak through.

The Selecao ran riot against South Korea in their last-16 outing, leading 2-0 inside 13 minutes on that occasion, but Zlatko Dalic's men were a different kettle of fish.

Despite the five-time winners coming into the game as heavy favourites and shading possession in the first half, they were met by a defensively organised opponent marshalled by Josko Gvardiol and an inspired Dominik Livakovic, who saved three penalties in the previous round's shootout against Japan and made several important stops to keep his side in this contest, twice denying Neymar and Lucas Paqueta in normal time.

Croatia's best chances of note came through Ivan Perisic, but the Tottenham Hotspur man didn't quite have his shooting boots on as right-back Josip Juranovic put in an impressive display at both ends of the field.

In extra time, Marcelo Brozovic blazed over from Bruno Petkovic's square pass, but it had been Brazil applying much of the pressure since the start of the second half in normal time, which meant it was no surprise when Neymar broke the deadlock in stylish fashion midway through the additional 30 minutes, fittingly equalling Pele's national men's record of 77 goals in the process.

The No 10 produced a neat give-and-go with Rodrygo before zipping the ball into Paqueta, whose pass round the corner allowed the Paris Saint-Germain star to muscle ahead of Sosa, nip around Livakovic and fire emphatically into the roof of the net as Sosa slid in vain on the line.

Croatia had to pick themselves up and Dalic threw on Mislav Orsic and he and Dinamo Zagreb team-mate Petkovic combined almost immediately for a dramatic equaliser as Nikola Vlasic fed Orsic, who sped down the left and squared for Petkovic to beat Alisson from the edge of the box for his first international goal in more than two years - and Croatia's first shot on target in the match - with the aid of a big deflection off Marquinhos.

Brazil went in search of the winner for the second time, but Casemiro was kept out by Livakovic and so the excruciating tiebreaker of penalties ensued.

Croatia were victorious in two shootouts in Russia four years ago and Vlasic put them ahead here from 12 yards before Livakovic again excelled himself, leaping to his left to keep out Rodrygo.



Lovro Majer opted to go down the middle like the Croat taker before him, with Casemiro getting Brazil on the board despite Livakovic getting something on it.

Modric, Pedro and Orsic also converted, with Marquinhos needing to beat Livakovic to give Neymar a chance of keeping his country in the contest.

The centre-back stepped up and, although he send the goalkeeper the wrong way, his kick, unlike Orsic's just before that, couldn't find the inside sidenetting and instead cannoned off Livakovic's right-hand post to spark ecstasy and despair in equal measure at Education City Stadium.