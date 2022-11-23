When and where to watch England vs USA? England vs USA kicks off at 7pm on Friday 25 November. You can watch all the action from the Al Bayt Stadium on ITV via BT TV.

England vs USA match preview England could secure early qualification through to the knockout stages with a win over USA in their second group game. After comprehensively beating Iran 6-2 in their World Cup opener, the Three Lions could give themselves some breathing space ahead of their Battle of Britain fixture against Wales in their final group game. The big question for England manager Gareth Southgate was whether Harry Kane will be fit enough to start the match. England's captain injured his ankle in the Iran match and had to have it strapped up after the final whistle. But on Wednesday, Southgate confirmed that England's captain WILL be fit to play in the Three Lions' second group game. USA will prove a sterner test for England. They have the second youngest squad in Qatar (after Ghana) and showed against Wales that they like to play on the front foot. If they play that way against England on Friday, Southgate may hatch a plan to hit them on the counter attack, with the full-backs, Sterling and Saka bursting forward at pace. Kane's cunning forward play could be key if the US decide to apprach the match more defensively, and Southgate has good attacking options to call upon from the bench should he need to throw more at the match in the closing stages. The Americans have a few injury worries of their own and will be aware that defeat will leave them clinging on to hopes of qualification going into their final Group B fixture.

England vs USA predicted lineups England: Pickford; Trippier, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham, Mount; Sterling, Saka, Kane USA: Turner; Dest, Robinson, Zimmerman, Ream; Acosta, Adams, Aaronson; Pulisic, Weah, Sargent

Kyle Walker is back in contention to face USA

England vs USA: Injuries and suspensions On Wednesday, Gareth Southgate confirmed that England captain Harry Kane will be fit to play against USA after injuring his ankle in England's opening group game against Iran. Harry Maguire was also taken off during the Iran match after complaining of blurred vision. However, the Manchester United centre-back, who performed well in the opener, is likely to regain his place in the starting lineup over Eric Dier. Kyle Walker is available for selection after being ruled out of England's opener. The right-back has recovered from a groin operation that's kept him out since the start of October. James Maddison still isn't available for selection after suffering a knee injury in Leicester's final Premier League match before the World Cup break. USA picked up injuries in their opening match too, with Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah coming off with a toe injury and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie suffering with a groin problem. Both could miss out against England with Kellyn Acosta and Leeds' Brenden Aaronson potentially coming in. Defender Sergino Dest is a doubt and could be replaced by former Spurs and Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin, while Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna could get his first World Cup minutes.

Form (last 6 matches) England – DDLLDW USA – DWDLDD

England vs USA: Form guide Pre-tournament form goes out the window when the World Cup is underway and England come into this game having hammered Iran 6-2 in their opening match. The glut of goals was a welcome relief to Southgate and England fans after displaying some stodgy attacking form coming into Qatar. But that's been put to bed now and England's front three, and attacking options off the bench, look frightening. Coming into the tournament the real worry was around England's defence and those fears were hightened against Iran. Despite not having much of the ball or even creating too many chances, Iran managed to strike twice through lapses of concentration at the back. England will need to do much better against USA. The USA started their opening fixture against Wales at a frenetic pace and looked likely to kill the contest in the first half. But with just a one-goal cushion, Wales were able to get a foothold in the game. As the US started to run out of steam, it was Rob Page's men who looked the most likely to win the match before the tie ended in a draw.

VAR failed to award Harry Maguire and England an early penalty against Iran

He said what?! Gareth Southgate on the lack of consistency shown by VAR and England being used as an example: "What worries me is we were used in an example in the referees' video "What we were shown, the incident in the first half [with Maguire] would be a definite penalty. "Maybe there's a shirt pull [for the Iran penalty] - we've got to be better on that - but I'm a bit worried we were the example shown, and then to get a decision as happened in the first half, we need some clarification really as to how it's going to be. "We've got to have that dialogue with Fifa and just make sure. Goals are going in and we don't know whether they stand or not."

England vs USA: Players to watch Tomothy Weah is the the son of football legend and former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, so he's had some incredible inspiration to guide him as a professional footballer. That said, Weah senior never played in a World Cup, while his son scored in America's opening fixture against Wales on Monday. Tim Weah was an integral part of the US's fast start against the Welsh and he took his goal brilliantly, finishing with the outside of his foot past a sprawling Wayne Hennessey after a delightful ball from Christian Pulisic.