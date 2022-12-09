When and where to watch England vs France? England vs France kicks off at 7pm on Saturday 10 December. You can watch all the action from Al Bayt Stadium on ITV1 via BT TV.

England vs France match preview An era-defining clash awaits at the Al Bayt Stadium as England face a date with destiny as they take on the world champions France for a place in the semi-finals of Qatar 2022. Gareth Southgate's men are three games away from the Jules Rimet trophy but face the daunting task of defeating the holders on Saturday night to advance to a second straight World Cup semi-final. The Three Lions' confidence has been growing as the tournament has progressed and they qualified for the knockouts with the best record of any nation in Qatar. A professional and efficient performance saw them dispatch three past Senegal in the round of 16 and now the eyes of a nation turn to Doha for what promises to be a tantalising clash. Opponents France, fancied among the favourites before the tournament began, look like the real deal and possess the tournament's most dangerous player in Kylian Mbappe. Didier Deschamps' men have advanced without really being tested yet, however, and Southgate will be out to devise a plan to go at the French and their backline. It's all to play for in what looks set to be a thrilling encounter with a World Cup semi-final spot against Portugal or Morocco the prize up for grabs.

England vs France predicted line-ups England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Rice, Henderson; Saka, Kane, Foden France: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

England vs France: Injuries and suspensions Declan Rice missed training due to an illness but looks set to feature for England at the Al Bayt Stadium. Callum Wilson is nursing a strained muscle but could be fit for the bench. Ben White is unavailable after returning to England for personal reasons and while Raheem Sterling is back in training Saturday's game might come too soon. Kylian Mbappe missed training due to a discomfort in his ankle but trained on Wednesday and will be named in France's XI. Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde are both one booking away from a suspension for the semi-finals. Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an injury in the opening match against Australia.

World Cup Form England: WDWW France: WWLW

England vs France: Form guide England began with a thumping 6-2 win over Iran but were held 0-0 in the next match in what was a disappointing performance against USA. After a drab first half, England turned on the style against Wales to run out 3-0 winners and secure top spot as they scored three times in the second half to round off their Group B campaign. Again a slow start in the round of 16 looked set to undo England against Senegal but they recovered with goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka to advance to the quarter-finals. France put Australia to the sword in their opening clash and defeated Denmark 2-1 courtesy of a late Kylian Mbappe goal. A heavily-rotated French team were defeated by Tunisia with Didier Deschamps' men already qualified in the final group-stage clash. And in the round of 16, France eased past Poland 3-1 thanks again to the brilliance of Mbappe who scored two stunning goals to fire the French through.

What are they saying? England coach Gareth Southgate on his side earning credibility: "I think there's always been a level of respect for England but I think we've got credibility now. "To get to a semi-final then a final, I think the rest of the world believe that England are competitive and they know that we have performed under pressure a lot more in the last few years. "When I travel around Europe and the world and meet football people, there's definitely a greater appreciation of what we've done." France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on the match: “There is a rivalry between England and France – there has been for some time, they are two major footballing nations but you see that rivalry in other sports as well like rugby. “We know they are two very strong teams. The World Cup, France v England, [it] is always a special match. England is also an ambitious country, they have come here to win the World Cup, so it’s up to us to do what we can to win.”

