The Tottenham striker managed to play on for 25 more minutes before being replaced by Callum Wilson after having light strapping applied to the affected area.

Kane picked up the knock in England's 6-2 win over Iran in their World Cup 2022 opener, clutching his right foot after a heavy challenge from Morteza Pouraliganji.

Harry Kane will be fit and available to play in England's World Cup match against USA on Friday evening, says head coach Gareth Southgate.

"Harry is fine," Southgate told ITV Sport.

"He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night.

"He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine."

Kane has had a history of ankle problems in his career, but Southgate revealed the scan was for a foot injury.

"It's not so much the ankle, it's more the foot. It was a poor challenge, really, but I think it's one that, fortunately, we've got away with reasonably lightly," said Southgate.

"I was [holding my breath] when he went down on the pitch, but once he'd carried on playing, everything has been good."

England defender Harry Maguire also came off against Carlos Queiroz's side through illness, while Leicester playmaker James Maddison didn't feature in the squad as he continues to manage a hamstring issue.

On Maguire Southgate said: "He was feeling ill and that was affecting his vision.

"You worry about concussion in that instant, but we were going back through all the footage and there is nothing, so he is in a good area."

England sit top of Group B, two points of the USA, who they face next on Friday at 7pm GMT. The Stars and Stripes drew 1-1 with Wales on Monday.