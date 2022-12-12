You can watch all the action from Lusail Stadium on ITV1 via BT TV .

Argentina vs Croatia kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday 13 December.

Argentina vs Croatia match preview

Croatia are here again. No one expected it, particularly after their slightly underwhelming passage through the group stages, but Zlatko Dalic and his players appear to have an unwavering confidence in World Cup knockout matches.

Their penalty shootout win over Brazil in the quarter-finals was a fifth victory after extra-time in the last two tournaments.

Argentina, who also overcame Netherlands via penalty shootout after a dramatic last-eight match, will be wary of another 120-minute contest against extra-time specialists Croatia.

The attention will be on Lionel Messi again as he looks to inspire La Albiceleste to a long-awaited third World Cup title.

It's felt like the narrative of the tournament: the possibility of Messi, at the fifth attempt, leading Argentina to glory, two years on from Diego Maradona's death.

But Croatia will not care about romanticism, nor are they likely to be fazed by the thousands of Argentine fans in the stadium.

Dalic's team clearly thrive on their status as underdogs, coolly going about their business against Brazil, the nation many had expected to go all the way in Qatar.

Luka Modric, now 37, is as effervescent and effective as ever in midfield alongside Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic.

That trio have been the key for Croatia, dictating the tempo of games and proving almost impossible to disrupt.

If they can do the same again, another World Cup final may be on the cards. But Messi and his fired up teammates will have different ideas.