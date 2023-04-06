We’re approaching the final stretch in Serie A with just ten games to go until the season comes to a close. League leaders Napoli remain on the cusp of a long-awaited Scudetto despite their unexpected 4-0 defeat to Milan last weekend, while the race for Champions League football is shaping up nicely. At the bottom, relegation-threatened Verona, Sampdoria and Cremonese are in real danger of being cut adrift. For all the key storylines, plus information on how to watch all six Serie A games live on BT Sport, read on.

Can Napoli bounce back from Milan drubbing? Napoli are not used to losing. Sunday’s defeat at home to Milan was just their third in Serie A this season and certainly came out of the blue. Luciano Spalletti’s winning machine have, fortunately, built up enough of a lead to compensate for a minor dip in form, an occasional slip-up. And they will hope it’s nothing more than that, particularly with a two-legged Champions League tie against the same opposition coming up later this month. For now, the focus will be on responding well in Serie A. Napoli travel to struggling Lecce on Friday night, a game they will expect to win as they move closer to securing the title. Despite the nature of the Milan loss, I Partenopei are still 16 points clear of second-placed Lazio. With ten games to go, it would take an apocalyptic collapse from Napoli to throw it away. That should provide some reassurance for the players, then, as they head to Lecce with their confidence undoubtedly dented slightly. The hosts have lost their last five Serie A games and aren’t safe from relegation yet, even with an eight-point gap to 18th-placed Verona. It should be routine for Napoli, then, but it remains to be seen how they will respond from last weekend’s disappointment.

Can Milan build on Napoli drubbing? On the other side of the coin, the surprising result in Naples could be the catalyst for a strong end to a season that has been in danger of petering out for Milan. The Rossoneri’s form in 2023 has been wildly inconsistent, from beating Spurs in the Champions League last 16 to losing against Fiorentina and Udinese in Serie A. It would only be a continuation of a recent trend if Milan fail to build on the Napoli victory, but they should be confident of another three points on Friday night. Their visitors at San Siro, Empoli, have won just one of their last nine and have a poor record away from home. And Milan, despite their unpredictability, are generally strong at home. They should be too strong for Empoli and a win to remain in the top four will be the expectation. With Rafael Leao back in the goals at Napoli and excellent performances from the likes of Sandro Tonali and Brahim Diaz, things are looking up for Stefano Pioli’s side.

Inter in need of a win to end losing run It’s been a difficult few weeks for Inter. Despite progression in the Champions League and a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus this week, league form has been an issue. Having looked the most likely side to challenge Napoli at the top for much of the season, the Nerazzurri now find themselves on a run of four defeats in five Serie A matches. Scoring goals has become a real issue for Simone Inzaghi’s team, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez misfiring after strong starts to the campaign. Defensively, Inter remain relatively strong, but their impotence in the final third is a real concern and will need to be addressed if they are to qualify for the Champions League again. As things stand, they are teetering on the brink, sitting fourth but only on goal difference with Jose Mourinho’s Roma level on 50 points. And Friday’s trip to Salernitana could be more of a challenge than it appears on paper. Paulo Sousa’s side have pulled away from the bottom three after putting together a five-game unbeaten run, the last four of which have been draws. A 1-1 draw with Milan last month at San Siro suggests Salernitana won’t make things easy for Inter, who will need to be far more effective in front of goal.

Verona hoping for an Easter miracle Hope is beginning to dwindle for Verona. There isn’t much light at the end of the tunnel and time is quickly running out as they look to avoid a return to Serie B. A fifth successive season in the top flight looks increasingly unlikely, and the disappointment will be heightened by the top-half finishes of the previous three campaigns. Verona’s decline has been significant - only 19th-placed Sampdoria have scored fewer goals in Serie A and manager Marco Zaffaroni, other than a brief upturn shortly after his appointment in December, has been unable to improve things. The Gialloblu are now six points from safety after back-to-back defeats: a dismal 3-1 loss at Sampdoria and a 1-0 reversal against Juventus. Verona are back on home soil this weekend but face one of Serie A’s form teams in Sassuolo. Alessio Dionisi’s mid-table side have won four and drawn one of their last five games, including a 4-3 victory at Roma. It’s starting to look like a miracle is all that will save Verona, then. If they can pull off the unexpected against Sassuolo, perhaps a great escape is not out of the realm of possibility.

Mourinho still eyeing Champions League spots Roma can thank the unconvincing form of both Inter and Milan for their continued involvement in the race for Champions League qualification. Jose Mourinho will not have been overly impressed with his side’s recent form: just two wins from five in Serie A might have spelled the end of their hopes of a top four finish, but as it is not much has changed. A 3-0 win over Sampdoria last time out and Inter’s defeat against Fiorentina meant Roma moved level on points with the Nerazzurri. Next up, though, it’s a tricky away trip to Torino, hardly a guaranteed three points. The Giallorossi will need their big players to step up as they look to put together a consistent run of results. Paulo Dybala has been in fine form of late, scoring against Sampdoria to take his tally to ten for the season in Serie A. But the Argentine is the only Roma player to have reached double figures this season, a fact that highlights their struggles in front of goal. Keeping things tight at the back will be the key, and who better than Mourinho to instil discipline in a team when it matters most.