The Serie A season reaches its halfway point this weekend and there are lots of intriguing subplots set to play out. Leaders Napoli travel to Salernitana on Saturday, while the pick of Sunday's games sees Champions League-chasing Atalanta travel to Juventus off the back of their 8-2 trouncing of Salernitana while their opponents suffered a 5-1 capitulation at the hands of the table-toppers. Inter will be looking to back up their 1-0 triumph against Hellas Verona with another win at home against Empoli on Monday, before reigning champions Milan head to the Stadio Olimpico to face fifth-placed Lazio on Tuesday night. Read on for all the major Matchday 19 storylines, along with information on how you can watch NINE of the games exclusively live on BT Sport.

Napoli meet chaotic Salernitana Napoli are not quite home and dry in their quest for a first Serie A title since a Diego Maradona-inspired triumph in 1990, but a nine-point advantage at this stage of the season is a scenario that Luciano Spalletti would have snapped your hand off for prior to the campaign. A Coppa Italia exit on penalties to the Cremonese in midweek wasn't ideal preparation for this weekend's trip to Salernitana, but the fact Spalletti made 11 changes for the fixture partly explains the below-par display against the division's bottom club. The starting XI on Saturday is likely to much more closely resemble the one that blitzed Juventus last Friday, and the Partenopei will hope that the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen can pick up where they left off against the Old Lady. The pair were on fire that night, with Osimhen, the league's top scorer this term, bagging two more and the Georgian also getting on the scoresheet and playing a key part in both the Nigerian's goals. Given Salernitana's recent predicament, they would seem to be ideal prey for Napoli. The Garnets, as their nickname translates, parted company with Davide Nicola on Monday, the day after a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Atalanta meant they have picked up just two points from the last 18 on offer, leaving them in 16th place. However, in an incredible twist - but one not wholly uncommon in Italian football - Salernitana have reappointed Nicola just two days after his dismissal following a phone call between him and president Danilo Iervolino during which the 49-year-old bent his boss' ear. Nicola definitely has some credit in the bank, having masterminded the Campania outfit's spectacular great escape last season, and although things have been difficult in recent weeks, the team are expected to survive again this term. Can he make the most of his second chance and steer his men to mid-table serenity?

The 8-2 thrashing by Atalanta looked to have been Davide Nicola's last in charge before his dramatic reappointment

Milan aim to revive Olimpico memories Milan's sloppy start at Lecce last time out ultimately proved their undoing, as second-half efforts by Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria could only secure a point for the Rossoneri at Stadio Via del Mare. That said, the draw means they keep their noses in front of Juventus and Inter, along with the chasing pack of Atalanta, Roma and Lazio, the latter of whom play host to Stefano Pioli's men on Tuesday evening to round off this latest Serie A gameweek. The last time these sides met at the Stadio Olimpico proved pivotal in last season's title race, as Ciro Immobile converted Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's exquisite cross to put Lazio ahead on four minutes. However, after Olivier Giroud had levelled the scores, Sandro Tonali completed the comeback in the 92nd minute following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's knockdown. Unfortunately for Milan, Ibrahimovic is one of seven players still sidelined in what has been a torrid season for Pioli injury-wise, a situation that has undoubtedly impacted performances. Lazio meanwhile head into this encounter after a 2-0 win at Sassuolo in their previous league match, Mattia Zaccagni scoring from the spot on the stroke of half-time before Felipe Anderson made the game safe, pouncing on a defensive lapse in second-half stoppage time to round Gianluca Pegolo and slot into an empty net. Manuel Lazzari, suspended for that victory, is back to face Milan however, and will likely replace Elseid Hysaj, while Alessio Romagnoli faces the club that sold him in the summer, with a win for Maurizio Sarri's charges potentially taking them up to third if Juventus and Inter lose to Atalanta and Empoli respectively (which is admittedly unlikely).

Ex-West Ham attacker Felipe Anderson celebrates scoring Lazio's second in a 2-0 win at Sassuolo earlier this month

Juve will eight the sight of Atalanta The last thing Juventus will want after being hammered 5-1 by Napoli is to face Atalanta, after the Bergamo club scored eight against a hapless Salernitana. Two of those strikes came from Ademola Lookman, who is thriving in Italy and has only been outscored by Victor Osimhen in Serie A this season. The first of his goals last weekend was a fortuitous penalty conversion that squirmed under Guillermo Ochoa, but the second was a lovely finish as the former Charlton, Everton and Fulham man collected the ball on the edge of the box and fired high past the Mexico international. Teenager Rasmus Hojlund also proved a handful, winning two spot-kicks and scoring a brilliant solo effort as he streaked clear of the visiting defence before finding the far corner unerringly. That was the third successive league game in which the Dane has found the back of the net and he will be fancying his chances of making that four against a Juve side reeling from their humiliation in Naples. Juventus made the journey south having won their last eight Serie A games without conceding a goal, but that all changed at the home of the champions-elect as the Brazilian back three of Danilo, Bremer and Alex Sandro were run ragged. Fortunately for Massimiliano Allegri's side, Atalanta will be without Teun Koopmeiners through suspension, while Ruslan Malinovskyi has been loaned out to Marseille and Duvan Zapata could be on his way to the Premier League, with West Ham and Everton reportedly both interested in the Colombian's services. If he does play, Zapata won't be taken lightly by Juve though, having scored eight times in 16 appearances against them. Another boost for Allegri could see the return of Dusan Vlahovic and Juan Cuadrado. However, Paul Pogba, Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia De Sciglio are still working their way back to full fitness.

Rasmus Hojlund and Ademola Lookman are two dangermen that Juventus will need to be wary of against Atalanta

Dybala up against M'Bala in goals battle Paulo Dybala stole the show for Roma against Fiorentina as Jose Mourinho's men are beginning to give their fans belief that they can gatecrash the top four. Since qualifying for the Champions League for five successive seasons between 2013-14 and 2017-18, the Giallorossi have found the going tough, posting league finishes of sixth, fifth, seventh and sixth, the latter of which came under Mourinho's stewardship last term. That said, a Europa Conference League final triumph over Feyenoord was a notable feather in the Portuguese's cap, and his team are currently in the knockout play-off round of the Europa League and will face Red Bull Salzburg over two legs next month. Despite making five purchases last summer, including striker Andrea Belotti and midfield general Nemanja Matic, the marquee signing was undoubtedly Dybala, who left Juventus after seven years in Turin. The Argentina attacker hasn't remained completely injury-free since his transfer to the capital, but 10 goals and two assists from 16 games in all competitions so far is a very impressive return in an inconsistent side. His latest two strikes against Fiorentina comprised a superb fizzing volley from Tammy Abraham's perfectly cushioned knockdown, before a composed sidefoot finish from Abraham's ball across completed a rapid breakaway against the 10-man visitors. The victory means Roma are seventh, nine points ahead of eighth-placed Udinese, but only three points off Inter in fourth and four points adrift of Milan in second. Upcoming opponents Spezia are in a very good run of form though despite being 15th, having won two and drawn three of their last five league games. Key to that streak has been M'Bala Nzola, who has scored four of the Little Eagles' six goals in that period. The Angolan, who started his career in Portugal, is enjoying his best season as a professional to date and is currently level on nine Serie A goals this term along with Lautaro Martinez and Ademola Lookman. This could be a stern test for Mourinho and Co at Stadio Alberto Picco.

Napoli scalp gives Cremonese hope

Cremonese are yet to taste victory in Serie A this season following promotion, but the league's bottom club took the notable scalp of Napoli in the league leaders' backyard in midweek, knocking the Partenopei out of the Coppa Italia on penalties following a 2-2 draw. In a feisty encounter featuring nine yellow cards, the visitors took the lead on 18 minutes through Charles Pickel as David Okereke's cross narrowly evaded Daniel Ciofani before being swept home by the Swiss midfielder. Despite being a totally different XI to their last match against Juventus, Napoli mounted a response as Juan Jesus scrambled in a header and Giovanni Simeone glanced in Alessio Zerbin's inviting cross to send the hosts in ahead at the break. However, Cremonese, overseen by Davide Ballardini for the first time following Massimiliano Alvini's sacking, hit back, Juventus loanee Luca Zanimacchia clipping in a beautiful cross on 87 minutes for Felix Afena-Gyan, formerly of Roma, to head in brilliantly. The Grigiorossi therefore forced extra time, but had to survive 20 minutes of it being down to 10 men as Leonardo Sernicola was given a second booking for blocking Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's run, with Simeone subsequently hitting the post and Victor Osimhen missing a massive chance, allowing the underdogs to reach the penalty shootout and sensationally prevail as Stanislav Lobotka's miss proved decisive. Having made six changes for the game, it will be interesting to see if Ballardini, who has previously coached Genoa four times and Cagliari and Palermo on three occasions each, names a similar starting line-up at Bologna on Monday evening. Thiago Motta struggled at the beginning of his tenure with the Rossoblu, but a four-game winless streak has preceded a spell of four league victories and three defeats, meaning Bologna sit currently sit 11th. If Ballardini were to incredibly keep Cremonese up, much like he did with Cagliari 15 years ago, it would be one of Serie A's greatest escapology acts, with the Lombardy outfit nine points adrift of safety as it stands. Can the revival start at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara?

Davide Ballardini has an almighty job on his hands as he aims to stop Cremonese dropping straight back down to Serie B