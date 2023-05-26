It wouldn't be Serie A without drama off the field as well as on it - and Juventus' latest points deduction has certainly caused a stir. After a 15-point penalty was overturned last month, the Old Lady looked set to qualify for the Champions League. However, the latest 10-point sanction handed down on Monday means they dropped out of the European places as an awful day was topped off with a 4-1 pasting at Empoli. They now have the chance to make amends against Milan, who have benefitted from the Bianconeri's woes to move up one place into fourth. With Atalanta travelling to Inter, Roma making the trip to Fiorentina and Hellas Verona hosting Empoli, there's lots to watch out for at both ends of the table with just two matchdays left of the campaign, so read on for the lowdown on the main storylines, plus information on how you can watch every single game from the Italian top flight exclusively live this weekend on BT Sport.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

Time running out for Juve's UCL bid From being the best of the rest after Napoli at the start of Monday, Juventus now sit outside the top six after that bombshell 10-point deduction, which has been incurred after the club allegedly inflated player valuations when making transfers in order to improve their balance sheet. The penalty means that Massimiliano Allegri's men are now five points adrift of the top four, meaning they must win both their remaining games - against Milan and Udinese - to qualify for the Champions League, as well as hoping that other results go their way. Ironically, it is the Rossoneri - Allegri's old team - who have most directly profited from the deduction, helping Stefano Pioli's side move up one place into the top four, three points ahead of Atalanta, now in fifth. For Juventus, their latest scrape with the authorities could have significant implications for their squad heading into next season. Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Angel Di Maria and Juan Cuadrado are all out of contract in the summer, while Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to English despite the Serbian's struggles in front of goal. More players are set to be angling for a move away if Juve miss out on the top six, a situation made more likely by the result at Empoli, which came just a couple of hours after the points verdict. Kamikaze defending allowed the Tuscans to ease to victory, with Allegri - whose own job is now under threat - no doubt alarmed at the lack of fight shown by his squad (although he preferred to direct his anger in the post-match press conference towards the footballing authorities for the timing of the points punishment just before a key fixture). The good news for the 55-year-old ahead in Milan's arrival in Turin is that both Danilo and Cuadrado are back from yellow-card suspensions, but the return of the duo may not be enough given Milan's 5-1 thrashing of Sampdoria last time out, which saw Olivier Giroud bag a hat-trick as the 2021/22 Scudetto winners banished the disappointment of their Champions League semi-final exit to Inter. Juve have failed to win in their last four meetings against their upcoming opponents, but getting three points is non-negotiable if they are to have the possibility of dining at Europe's top table for the 12th straight campaign. Can they give themselves a chance of that? Find out on Sunday night.

Nerazzurri Inter winning groove Inter retained the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 comeback victory over Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, and although their biggest challenge comes in a couple of weeks when they face a formidable Manchester City in the Champions League final, restoring that winning feeling is certainly beneficial after the league loss to Napoli at the weekend had ended an eight-game winning streak across all competitions. It was leading marksman Lautaro Martinez who proved the hero in Rome during eight first-half minutes, first peeling away from namesake Lucas Martinez Quarta to fire home Marcelo Brozovic's through-ball before producing a sliding volley to convert Nicolo Barella's lofted pass and turn the contest on its head. With a top-four place now almost in the bag, Simone Inzaghi has the luxury of rotation, which means Romelu Lukaku is in strong contention to return to the starting XI after his equaliser at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Milan Skriniar may enjoy a run-out against upcoming opponents Atalanta after recovering from thigh and back injuries respectively. Juventus' points deduction means Atalanta are now up to fifth, sitting three points behind Milan immediately above them, having been boosted by a comeback win of their own against Hellas Verona to break a run of back-to-back losses that had threatened to derail their Champions League dream before Juve's punishment opened the door. Davide Zappacosta scored for the third time in five games with an absolute belter, while Rasmus Hojlund netted the third to put the game to bed with a venomous drive, ending a six-match goal drought for the young Dane. Ademola Lookman could be ready to start again at San Siro after enjoying a 35-minute return to action against Verona following six games out with a muscle injury, a welcome bit of news for Gian Piero Gasperini, who has a significant casualty list comprising the likes of Hans Hateboer, Brandon Soppy, Jeremie Boga and Duvan Zapata. The reverse fixture in November between these two sides was a cracker, with Inter running out 3-2 winners. Don't put it past them to produce another captivating encounter.

Lautaro Martinez's 26th and 27th goals for Inter in all competitions this season won them the Coppa Italia

Battle of the finalists in Florence Fiorentina will be reeling after their Coppa Italia loss to Inter - a fortnight before their Europa Conference League final against West Ham - while Roma are looking forward to a final of their own as they prepare to face Sevilla next Wednesday in Budapest for the Europa League. Before that though, the Giallorossi travel to Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday looking to revive their poor recent domestic form and remain in the top six, something that will be integral if the worst happens in Hungary. Although Jose Mourinho railed against the 10-point deduction handed down to Juventus, the Portuguese's public show of sympathy for the Old Lady didn't seem entirely sincere given that Roma have directly benefitted from their rivals' strife, moving up to sixth. Mourinho's men must buck their ideas up if they are to maintain that position however, having failed to win any of their past seven league games, the latest of which was a 2-2 draw against Salernitana, which saw captain Lorenzo Pellegrini sustain an ankle injury that rules him out of the trip to Tuscany, a game that also comes too soon for Zeki Celik (thigh) and Paulo Dybala (ankle), although all three players should be fit for Sevilla. That said, there were positives from the Salernitana contest as Stephan El Shaarawy got straight back on the scoresheet after four games out, while Nemanja Matic found the net for just the second time since his move from Manchester United last summer. Fiorentina can only finish eighth at best with just two Serie A matches remaining, but La Viola have different concerns at the moment, with highly rated head coach Vincenzo Italiano reportedly attracting admiring glances from Tottenham and Napoli, who are set to part ways with Luciano Spalletti.

Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Italiano is reportedly attracting interest from both Napoli and Tottenham

Verona facing relegation prospect With Sampdoria and Cremonese now down, the last relegation spot will either be filled by Lecce (on 33 points), Spezia (on 31 points) or Hellas Verona, who are currently in 18th on 30 points with two matches remaining. Verona next welcome Empoli to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, knowing that if both their positional rivals win and they don't, they will be heading back to Serie B after four straight years in the top flight. Marco Zaffaroni will obviously want his charges to give themselves the best chance possible of putting their destiny into their own hands ahead of the final matchday, when Verona make the daunting trip to Milan. Last weekend saw the Gialloblu fall to a 3-1 defeat at Atalanta, made all the more agonising by the fact that the visitors took the lead thanks to the now-injured Darko Lazovic's early strike - the eighth time this season that the Venetians have failed to win after going a goal up. It was an afternoon to forget for the usually reliable Lorenzo Montipo after the goalkeeper dithered in possession and was punished by Mario Pasalic, either side of stunning strikes by Davide Zappacosta and Rasmus Hojlund. Should Verona get relegated, there is a least a nucleus of promising young players to work with, but Zaffaroni's priority will be to focus on the present as Empoli come to town. Paolo Zanetti's men are experiencing a new lease of life, having picked up 10 points from the last 12 on offer, including home wins against Bologna, Salernitana and Juventus. The latest of those victories against the Old Lady saw 35-year-old Francesco Caputo bag a double, while Roberto Piccoli rounded things off by scoring in his second successive appearance from the bench, perhaps indicating to Zanetti that he is worth a start this weekend. Verona can perhaps take heart from the fact that the reverse fixture against Empoli was 1-1 way back in August, but they will probably need more than that on Sunday lunchtime before heading to San Siro.

Spezia look to be bullish against Torino After drawing 0-0 at fellow strugglers Lecce in a match that featured just one shot on target, Spezia will have to sharpen up in front of goal ahead of their meeting with Torino. However, the Little Eagles know that victory over Ivan Juric's men will secure survival for a second straight season if Hellas Verona fail to beat Empoli. In order to achieve that objective, Leonardo Semplici will be looking to leading marksman M'Bala Nzola to make the difference, with the Angolan currently on a five-game goal drought. Right-back Kelvin Amian is set to return from a yellow-card ban in a welcome boost for Semplici, who faces a tough task trying to overcome 10th-placed Torino. The Granata have picked up eight points from their last four games, with top scorer Antonio Sanabria making it three goal involvements in as many matches following his equaliser against Fiorentina last time out, finishing first time across Michele Cerofolini from Alessandro Buongiorno's cross after an unmarked Luka Jovic had headed La Viola in front. The slack defending that allowed Jovic to open the scoring may though prove a source of hope for Spezia, who will also have to keep an eye on West Ham loanee Nikola Vlasic (three goal involvements in six games). Spezia also have two other reasons to feel optimistic: they won 1-0 against Torino in the reverse fixture back in January and secured a 2-0 win over Milan during their last encounter at Stadio Alberto Picco. Will those results be positive omens on Saturday afternoon?

Leonardo Semplici knows that a Spezia win against Torino could secure the team's Serie A survival