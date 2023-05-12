With just four rounds of the season remaining, three of the four Champions League spots are still up for grabs. Second-placed Juventus are in the driving seat and face struggling Cremonese having leapfrogged Lazio, who drew 2-2 with Lecce on Friday night. Inter, fresh from their stunning Derby della Madonnina triumph in the Champions League semi-final first leg, sit fourth, two points above Milan, and play Sassuolo on Saturday night, immediately after the Rossoneri's trip to Spezia. Meanwhile, Atalanta and Roma, both now on the fringes of the top-four conversation, travel to Salernitana and Bologna respectively. Read on for the lowdown on the main storylines, plus information on how you can watch every single remaining match from the Italian top flight exclusively live this weekend on BT Sport.

Old Lady not easy on the eye As has been the case for a while now, Juventus are grinding out results rather than producing attractive football. Their backs were really against the wall against Sevilla, with Federico Gatti proving the unlikely saviour with a 97th-minute headed equaliser in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie. That goal came from a cross by Paul Pogba, who finally registered his first goal contribution since his return to Turin last summer. The draw however did come at some cost, with Leonardo Bonucci now out for at least two weeks due to a thigh injury (although Gatti has showed himself to be an able deputy when called upon). Massimiliano Allegri doesn't have much time to digest Thursday's result before Cremonese come to town though. The 19th-placed side may have an uphill task to survive in their first Serie A campaign for 27 years, but four wins in their last 11 games under Davide Ballardini - along with a creditable draw at Milan - have given the Grigiorossi a fighting chance of staying up as they sit six points adrift of 17th-placed Hellas Verona following a vital 2-0 victory over Spezia. The scale of their challenge at the Allianz Stadium shouldn't be underestimated however. Even though this isn't a vintage Juventus side, the Bianconeri do possess some exciting talent, including former Chelsea youth player Samuel Iling Junior, who opened his account for the first team last weekend in a 2-0 triumph over Atalanta, reacting sharply to guide his shot in off the bar after starting the move with a superb sliding challenge on Davide Zappacosta. Dusan Vlahovic then made the points safe with his 10th league goal of the campaign, picking out Marco Sportiello's top left-hand corner to round off a rapid breakaway in style. The Serbian may not be quite in the free-scoring form that he displayed at Fiorentina, but more finishes like that will keep other big sides throughout Europe on high alert. For Cremonese, left wing-back Giacomo Quagliata is back in contention following a two-match red-card suspension, while Allegri may be able to welcome back Bremer from a muscle issue.

Sassuolo hope to repeat San Siro shocks Sassuolo love visiting San Siro. Whether it's Milan or Inter they're facing, the Neroverdi seem to have a taste for victory in arguably the world's most iconic stadium. Indeed, in their last seven trips to face the Nerazzurri, Sassuolo have lost just once and claimed four victories, while against the Rossoneri, the Emilia-Romagna outfit have claimed the three points in their last three trips, the most recent of which was a 5-2 thumping in January. It's Inter who face the wait of history this time round, having lost 2-0 at home to Sassuolo in February 2022 thanks to efforts from Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca. That said, Simone Inzaghi's men are in a rich vein of form, having won their last six matches in all competitions to reach the Coppa Italia final at Juventus' expense and put one foot in the Champions League final after that blistering start against Milan on Wednesday. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan rolled back the years with crucial strikes, underlining the strength in depth at Inzaghi's disposal with the in-form Romelu Lukaku having to take his place on the bench. Inter's recent upsurge has also done wonders for their top-four prospects, allowing Inzaghi the luxury of some rotation as the games come thick and fast. Having put their last Serie A outing against Roma to bed with a pinpoint left-footed finish, Lukaku is line for a place back in the starting XI, with Dzeko most likely to be the one to make way as the 37-year-old is held back for Tuesday's European return leg. By contrast to Inter's packed and high-stakes run-in, Alessio Dionisi's 13th-placed side have nothing substantial to play for. In Domenico Berardi though, Sassuolo boast someone who has 18 goals in 33 career games against both Milan sides, including seven in 14 against Inter. The 28-year-old's searing near-post drive against Bologna on Monday was a further reminder of his quality and he will relish giving one of Italian football's titans another bloody nose. Berardi may well be partnered by Inter loanee Andrea Pinamonti, who netted the opener at his parent club last season for Empoli. Can he repeat the feat on this occasion?

Domenico Berardi has scored 18 times in 33 career matches against both Milan clubs

Milan face monumental three days The next few days will determine whether or not Milan qualify for next season's Champions League. A trip to Spezia on Saturday night is swiftly followed on Tuesday by that Champions League semi-final return leg against Inter. The creative void left in Rafael Leao's absence was expected but no less devastating in the opening encounter against the Nerazzurri as Milan registered just two efforts on target, both of which came long after Inter had struck their quickfire blows and Ismael Bennacer had been forced off with a knee injury which requires surgery. Unlike Simone Inzaghi, Stefano Pioli isn't in a position to rotate, with the Rossoneri sitting fifth, two points behind their arch-rivals. Leao won't be back for the contest at Stadio Alberto Picco this weekend, although he may have shaken off his groin problem to face Inter. Milan's Serie A form paints a mixed picture. They are on a seven-game unbeaten run, but four of those have been draws, among them to Cremonese and Empoli, both in the bottom seven. The Rossoneri have also claimed just one point against the likes of Salernitana and relegation-threatened Lecce since the turn of the year, underlining how difficult they have found it against some of the division's so-called "lesser" sides. That said, Milan can take significant heart from their 2-0 win over Lazio last weekend, the highlight of which was a stunning solo effort from Theo Hernandez. Spezia meanwhile suffered a devastating 2-0 loss at relegation rivals Cremonese last time out having dominated possession for large spells. The Little Eagles have had their wings clipped in the last two months, failing to add to their wins column since a memorable victory over Inter. That worrying run saw them eventually slip into the bottom following Hellas Verona's 1-0 win over Lecce last Sunday, although Leonardo Semplici's saving grace is that talisman M'Bala Nzola is back from injury. Spezia do have an encouraging recent history against Milan, having won two of the last four meetings. Can lightning strike thrice?

Can Atalanta rediscover shooting boots? Atalanta produced one of the most wasteful displays in living memory last weekend without Rasmus Hojlund and Ademola Lookman, only managing to get one of their 24 efforts on target against Juventus. Unsurprisingly, they were made to pay for that profligacy as the Old Lady recorded a 2-0 win which simultaneously strengthened the visitors' top-four tilt and put a huge dent in their opponents' progress. Gian Piero Gasperini will know however that his sixth-placed side have it in them to overhaul the five-point deficit to Inter in fourth, while Milan are just three points above La Dea. With Hojlund back in contention, Atalanta's recovery mission starts on Sunday afternoon at Salernitana, who are still not quite safe having lost 2-1 at Empoli last time out. Former Swansea and Leicester boss Paulo Sousa will have been concerned at the slack marking that allowed Nicolo Cambiaghi and Francesco Caputo to finish with ease on Monday, and despite Atalanta's woes in front of goal against Juventus, it's unlikely that such sustained lack of composure will be repeated here. Sousa does have Domagoj Bradaric to pick again following his yellow-card ban, while the creative Antonio Candreva could make his return from a calf injury. The key man though is Boulaye Dia, whose 15 goals have put him third on this season's Serie A top scorers' list behind only Lautaro Martinez and Victor Osimhen. The Senegalese forward bagged a hat-trick in Salernitana's last home game, a 3-3 draw with Fiorentina, as well as netting the Granata's opening goal in a 8-2 thumping at Atalanta in January. Don't expect as much entertainment this time round though.

Gian Piero Gasperini was left exasperated as Atalanta hit the target once from 24 efforts against Juventus

Jose looking for Mour from his players Roma got back on the winning trail on Thursday with a 1-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen and Jose Mourinho's former midfielder Xabi Alonso as Edoardo Bove popped up with the decisive strike for his first-ever goal in Europe. Now, the Giallorossi must turn their attentions to Bologna, coached by Thiago Motta, who played a key role under Mourinho during Inter's historic 2009/10 treble-winning campaign. Mourinho's focus will be solely on success rather than sentiment however. The Giallorossi are looking to end a four-game Serie A winless streak that has seen them slip to seventh - outside the European places. The latest slip-up - a 2-0 defeat to Inter - was particularly galling given that Roma only managed to get three of their 15 attempts on target. Paulo Dybala isn't quite ready to start games yet following his ankle injury, but the World Cup winner is likely to play a cameo role at Stadio Dall'Ara, although Chris Smalling won't be available for the trip to Emilia-Romagna. Bologna's campaign has somewhat fizzled out. They are currently on a five-game winless streak, but Thiago Motta's first eight months in charge can certainly be judged a success as the Rossoblu sit 10th.