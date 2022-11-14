Cristiano Ronaldo has told Piers Morgan that he feels "betrayed" by Manchester United in an astonishing exclusive interview. The 37-year-old unsuccessfully tried to leave the Red Devils over the summer after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League. The forward has often started games on the bench under Erik ten Hag, something he has not taken kindly to, leaving Old Trafford before full-time against both Rayo Vallecano and Tottenham having refused to come on against Antonio Conte's men, according to his Dutch boss. Despite these displays of dissent, the extent of his dismay at United has still come as a bit of a shock, with Ten Hag, United's infrastructure, former boss Ralf Rangnick and ex-team-mate Wayne Rooney all in his line of fire. The interview will be broadcast in full over the course of Wednesday and Thursday, but here are the highlights so far and what the future may hold for the Portuguese superstar.

On Erik ten Hag "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never going to have respect for you." In response to Morgan's question about whether he felt people at the club were trying to force him out, Ronaldo replied: "Yes. Not only the coach, but another two or three guys [that] are around the club [at senior executive level]. I feel that some people don't want me here, not only this year, but last year too."

On Ralf Rangnick "I don’t know what’s going on, but since Sir Alex Ferguson left, I did not see evolution in the club. The progress was zero. "For example, [after] the club sacked Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], they bring [in] sporting director Ralf Rangnick, which is something that nobody understands. This guy is not even a coach. "A big club like Manchester United bringing in a sporting director surprised not only me, but all the world. "If you're not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I'd never even heard of him."

On United's infrastructure "Nothing [has] changed [since my first spell at the club]. Not the pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym. "I thought I would see different things, different technology, infrastructure, but unfortunately, we see many things that I’m used to seeing when I was 20, 21. [It] surprised me a lot. "I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I came to Manchester United, but you have some things inside [the club] that don't help [us] reach the top level as [Manchester] City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal... a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and are not unfortunately." On whether he would accept being sold as long as United improved, Ronaldo replied: "If they start with [getting rid of] me, for me, it's not a problem. "I love Manchester United, I love the fans. They're always on my side, but if [the club] want to do it different... they have to change many, many things."

On Wayne Rooney Wayne Rooney, now DC United manager, has previously branded Ronaldo's acts of petulance this season "unacceptable" and says his former team-mate has become a "distraction" at Old Trafford. In response, Ronaldo hit back: "I don't know why he criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I'm still playing at [a] high level. "I'm not going to say that I'm better-looking than him, which is true..."

On Sir Alex Ferguson "He knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be. "He knows, everyone knows. The people who don't see that... it's because they don't want to see. They are blind." On the topic of almost joining Manchester City, Ronaldo said: "I followed my heart. [Sir Alex] said to me: 'It's impossible for you to [go] to Manchester City.' I said: 'OK Boss.'"