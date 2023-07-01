Harry Winks has left boyhood club Tottenham to join Leicester for an undisclosed fee, while Conor Coady has also moved to the King Power from Wolves, with both signings subject to EFL approval. Winks arrived at the north Londoners aged five, and after making his debut in 2014 in the Europa League, the midfielder went on to appear 202 further times for Spurs, including in the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2019. However, the 27-year-old had started to fall out of favour in N17 and was loaned to Sampdoria last season, where he was unable to prevent the Genoa outfit being relegated from Serie A after returning from injury midway through the campaign.

Winks joins Leicester with both player and club having something to prove following the Foxes' relegation, and speaking to LCFC TV after signing a three-year deal, the England international said: "I'm delighted. "It's an amazing club with great history and the facilities are incredible. I'm just so happy to be here and ready to get going. "I'm looking forward to getting started, to having a full pre-season with the team and coming here early to get ready for the games coming up.

"It's going to be an important few weeks to get everyone ready and to push myself getting fit. "I'm also looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself. Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that." Meanwhile, 30-year-old Coady has also signed a three-year contract, leaving Wolves after eight largely successful years, including inspiring the team to the Championship title in 2017/18.

However, the centre-back was phased out by Bruno Lage and loaned to Everton last season, who had an option to buy the Liverpool academy graduate at the end of the campaign, but chose not to. On signing, Coady said: "I'm absolutely over the moon. I couldn't wait to get down here, to obviously see everyone and get everything signed and boxed off. "Now I'm here, I'm massively excited. I've been massively excited all summer to be fair and it's something I was desperate to get done. "I've played against the club numerous times and it's so, so hard playing against Leicester City. That's something we need to take into the season.