Moises Caicedo has underlined his desire to leave Brighton this month following Arsenal's rejected £60m bid for the player. In a lengthy statement posted on his social media accounts, the Ecuador international said: "I am grateful to [chairman] Mr. [Tony] Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. "I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador.

"My dream [has] always [been] to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador. "I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. "The fans have taken me to their hearts and they will always be in my heart, so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity." Caicedo is regarded by many to have been one of the standout young players in the Premier League this season and a key part of the Seagulls' rise up to sixth in the table, attracting interest from the league leaders, along with Chelsea, who had a £55m bid rebuffed earlier in the transfer window and are managed by his former boss at Brighton, Graham Potter.