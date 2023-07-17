Fofana set to miss rest of 2023 after undergoing ACL surgeryJul 18 | 1 min read
Sheffield United have signed left-back Yasser Larouci on loan from Troyes.
It is the newly promoted side's second arrival of the summer after Anis Slimane, who joined last week on a permanent deal from Brondby.
A France Under-21 international, Larouci began playing in Le Havre's academy before moving to Liverpool in 2017, where he spent four years, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2019 before joining Troyes.
He became a regular for L'ESTAC last season, but was unable to prevent them getting relegated to Ligue 2.
Speaking after putting pen to paper, 22-year-old Larouci said: "To play for Sheffield United and play in the Premier League, I think this is a good project for me. I am happy.
"We [Paul Heckingbottom and Larouci] talked about the team, the project here and the formation, and I think that will suit my game.
"I know a few players here like Rhian [Brewster] and Iliman [Ndiaye], so that will be good to see them again and to work with them.
"I can't wait to play. Hopefully I can play a part in some of the friendly games, and I will have time to show what I can do on the pitch. It is a chance for me to adapt with the team and everything else."
Heckingbottom said: "We're pleased and for a number of reasons. It is a position that we knew we needed [to fill], and to be able to get someone like Yasser in, who we think has the qualities and the attributes to add to how we want to play, was important.
"He's a very front-footed player, he's quick and loves to break forward from defensive positions, which is how we want to play.
"He's played wing-back at his last club, but he's also been comfortable in a back four as well. We're really pleased to get this one done."
Larouci will most likely compete with Max Lowe for a starting spot. Sheff Utd kick off their Premier League campaign on Saturday 12 August at home to Crystal Palace.