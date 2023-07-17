Sheffield United have signed left-back Yasser Larouci on loan from Troyes. It is the newly promoted side's second arrival of the summer after Anis Slimane, who joined last week on a permanent deal from Brondby. A France Under-21 international, Larouci began playing in Le Havre's academy before moving to Liverpool in 2017, where he spent four years, winning the FA Youth Cup in 2019 before joining Troyes. He became a regular for L'ESTAC last season, but was unable to prevent them getting relegated to Ligue 2.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, 22-year-old Larouci said: "To play for Sheffield United and play in the Premier League, I think this is a good project for me. I am happy. "We [Paul Heckingbottom and Larouci] talked about the team, the project here and the formation, and I think that will suit my game. "I know a few players here like Rhian [Brewster] and Iliman [Ndiaye], so that will be good to see them again and to work with them. "I can't wait to play. Hopefully I can play a part in some of the friendly games, and I will have time to show what I can do on the pitch. It is a chance for me to adapt with the team and everything else."