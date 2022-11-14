Rio Ferdinand believes there is "no way back" for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United forward delivered a damning condemnation of the club and its manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Watch every Premier League TV game on BT TV With our sport packages offering BT Sport, the NOW Sky Sports Membership and Prime Video, you won't miss a second of the live action. Get BT TV

In an astonishing inteview for TalkTV, Ronaldo told Morgan he feels "betrayed" by Manchester United. The 37-year-old unsuccessfully tried to leave the Red Devils over the summer after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo has not played since he captained United in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa. He was dropped for the Premier League game at Chelsea last month by Ten Hag after refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham three days earlier. On Ten Hag, Ronaldo said: "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. "If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you."

“The love affair is over”

- Ferdinand

Ferdinand was understood to be instrumental in orchestrating Ronaldo's fairytale return to Old Trafford in August last year. But the BT Sport pundit admits Ronaldo's position at Man Utd is untenable in light of his latest comments. "The love affair between Cristiano Ronaldo and the club is over. It's finished," said Ferdnand on his Vibe with Five podcast. "He has snookered the club and put them into a situation where there is no way back. "Whether or not anyone at the club still wanted to keep Cristiano, they can't now because of what he has said. "He said 'I don't respect the manager'. Now, regardless of anything else that was said, that will be the reason why he goes."