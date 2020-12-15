The 2022/23 Premier League season is alive and kicking and we've got you covered on all bases to watch the drama unfold over another unmissable campaign. BT TV is the only place you can watch every televised game from the English top flight this season by taking our 'Big Sport' package and below we’ve got all the details for the upcoming games. As well as a minimum of 52 exclusive to BT Sport, you can also access matches on Sky Sports via NOW and Amazon’s Prime Video offering.

When and where can I watch each match?

Monday 26 December

Monday 26 December

Brentford vs Spurs - 12.30pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV Crystal Palace vs Fulham - 3pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV Everton vs Wolves - 3pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV Leicester vs Newcastle - 3pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV Southampton vs Brighton - 3pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV Aston Villa vs Liverpool - 5.30pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV Arsenal vs West Ham - 8pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV Tuesday 27 December Chelsea vs Bournemouth - 5.30pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest - 8pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV Wednesday 28 December Leeds vs Man City - 8pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV Friday 30 December Liverpool vs Leicester - 8pm KO, NOW via BT TV Saturday 31 December Wolves vs Man Utd - 11.30am (KO 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 & Ultimate Brighton vs Arsenal - 5.30pm KO, NOW via BT TV Sunday 1 January Spurs vs Aston Villa - 2.30pm KO, NOW via BT TV Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - 4.30pm, NOW via BT TV Monday 2 January Brentford vs Liverpool - 5.30pm KO, NOW via BT TV Tuesday 3 January Arsenal vs Newcastle - 8pm KO, NOW via BT TV Wednesday 4 January Crystal Palace vs Spurs - 8pm KO, NOW via BT TV Thursday 5 January Chelsea vs Man City - 8pm KO, NOW via BT TV Saturday 14 January Man Utd vs Man City - 11.30am (KO 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 & Ultimate Saturday 21 January Liverpool vs Chelsea - 11.30am (KO 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 & Ultimate



How can I watch the Premier League on BT Sport?

There are plenty of ways to enjoy the minimum of 52 games heading your way this season. Each match will of course be shown on TV and available in High Definition, with selected fixtures also being shown on BT Sport Ultimate – the best way to watch football. But that’s not all. You can watch live or catch up with the best of the action on the BT Sport app – now available on more devices than ever before. From PlayStation and Xbox to Samsung TV, Apple TV and many more, you can keep across the best league in the world at your leisure. You can also download the app on your mobile or tablet device so you can watch on the go, with our enhanced video player putting you in control of how you consume the match. Here's a full list of every Premier League game coming your way on BT Sport.