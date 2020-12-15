BT Sport to show Manchester derby and Liverpool vs Chelsea in JanuaryNov 16 | 2 min read
Premier League TV schedule 2022/23: How and when fans can watch every live televised top-flight game on BT TV
Everything you need to know about how to watch every televised Premier League fixture during the 2022/23 season on BT TV.
The 2022/23 Premier League season is alive and kicking and we've got you covered on all bases to watch the drama unfold over another unmissable campaign.
BT TV is the only place you can watch every televised game from the English top flight this season by taking our 'Big Sport' package and below we’ve got all the details for the upcoming games.
As well as a minimum of 52 exclusive to BT Sport, you can also access matches on Sky Sports via NOW and Amazon’s Prime Video offering.
Watch every Premier League TV game on BT TV
With our sport packages offering BT Sport, the NOW Sky Sports Membership and Prime Video, you won't miss a second of the live action.
When and where can I watch each match?
Monday 26 December
Brentford vs Spurs - 12.30pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV
Crystal Palace vs Fulham - 3pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV
Everton vs Wolves - 3pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV
Leicester vs Newcastle - 3pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV
Southampton vs Brighton - 3pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV
Aston Villa vs Liverpool - 5.30pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV
Arsenal vs West Ham - 8pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV
Tuesday 27 December
Chelsea vs Bournemouth - 5.30pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV
Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest - 8pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV
Wednesday 28 December
Leeds vs Man City - 8pm KO, Amazon Prime via BT TV
Friday 30 December
Liverpool vs Leicester - 8pm KO, NOW via BT TV
Saturday 31 December
Wolves vs Man Utd - 11.30am (KO 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 & Ultimate
Brighton vs Arsenal - 5.30pm KO, NOW via BT TV
Sunday 1 January
Spurs vs Aston Villa - 2.30pm KO, NOW via BT TV
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - 4.30pm, NOW via BT TV
Monday 2 January
Brentford vs Liverpool - 5.30pm KO, NOW via BT TV
Tuesday 3 January
Arsenal vs Newcastle - 8pm KO, NOW via BT TV
Wednesday 4 January
Crystal Palace vs Spurs - 8pm KO, NOW via BT TV
Thursday 5 January
Chelsea vs Man City - 8pm KO, NOW via BT TV
Saturday 14 January
Man Utd vs Man City - 11.30am (KO 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 & Ultimate
Saturday 21 January
Liverpool vs Chelsea - 11.30am (KO 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 & Ultimate
How can I watch the Premier League on BT Sport?
There are plenty of ways to enjoy the minimum of 52 games heading your way this season.
Each match will of course be shown on TV and available in High Definition, with selected fixtures also being shown on BT Sport Ultimate – the best way to watch football.
But that’s not all. You can watch live or catch up with the best of the action on the BT Sport app – now available on more devices than ever before.
From PlayStation and Xbox to Samsung TV, Apple TV and many more, you can keep across the best league in the world at your leisure.
You can also download the app on your mobile or tablet device so you can watch on the go, with our enhanced video player putting you in control of how you consume the match.
Here's a full list of every Premier League game coming your way on BT Sport.
What else does BT Sport offer?
We’ve not just got your domestic interests covered this season. We’re the home of European football, too, with every Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League game exclusively live on BT Sport.
We'll also be bringing you the best of Ligue 1, the National League, the A-League and much more – with all the action available on BT TV.
Check out our upcoming live football on BT Sport.
Feedback